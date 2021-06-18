For the first time in 16 months, the MIAA has released its state tournament pairings. The MIAA is holding state tournaments for the first time since the winter 2020 season, and due to the fact that there was no qualifying bench mark, there are plenty of local teams competing for a state title.
Only three local teams opted out of the postseason with 13 teams from Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex opting to compete in the state tournament.
Here's a look at what our local teams can expect in their respective brackets.
BASEBALL
Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex are all competing, and are all teams that have the potential to make a deep run.
The Fishermen (10-4) open up postseason play on Monday at home (4 p.m.) against the winner of Friday's game between Triton and Essex Tech in Division 3 North First Round. That bye through the prelims is a big advantage for No. 6 Gloucester as it will be facing Triton's or Essex Tech's No. 2 pitcher against its ace, presumably senior captain Zach Abbott.
No. 3 Boston Latin is also on Gloucester's side of the bracket with Division 3 North favorite Austin Prep, one of the best programs in the state, on the other side of the bracket as the No. 1 seed.
Gloucester is a threat in Division 3 North due to its pitching depth and difficult regular season schedule in the Northeastern Conference.
Both Rockport and Manchester Essex reside in Division 4 North, where Manchester Essex is the defending sectional and state champ.
The Vikings (6-9) are the No. 7 seed and will be taking on No. 10 Matignon (1-12) at home on Monday (4 p.m.) with the winner playing No. 2 Mystic Valley in the Quarterfinals. This is a very favorable draw for a Rockport team that is loaded with reliable arms. Both Matignon and Mystic Valley are not as battle tested as Rockport this season. The deeper the tournament goes, the more dangerous the Vikings will become thanks to their aforementioned pitching depth.
Manchester Essex (7-8) is the No. 5 seed and earned a bye to the quarterfinals against No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep on the road Wednesday (4 p.m.). These two teams have a little history in the early rounds of the tournament as St. Joseph's Prep pulled over a major upset over Manchester Essex in the 2018 Division 4 North First Round. The Hornets have a chance at revenge on Wednesday. Given Manchester Essex's balance, this team also has a chance to go deep in the tournament.
A Rockport vs. Manchester Essex sectional final is a possibility. The finals are a long way off but both teams have the horses to pull it off.
SOFTBALL
Gloucester and Rockport will be in tournament action on Monday afternoon and both teams will be hosting a first round game.
Gloucester (11-3) is the No. 6 seed in Division 2 North and the defending sectional champ. The Fishermen will host No. 11 Newburyport on Monday in the first round with No. 3 North Reading, No. 14 Marblehead and No. 19 Bishop Fenwick looming as potential quarterfinal opponents.
Gloucester has won at least one state tournament game each year since 2015 and is looking to continue that streak this spring. The Fishermen are once again one of the teams to beat in the bracket, although Division 2 North is very deep this year and by the time the quarterfinals roll around every team is capable of winning on any given day. The way Gloucester plays defense, pitches and executes small ball makes it one of the toughest outs in the bracket.
Rockport (8-5) unfortunately received a brutally difficult draw. The No. 8 Vikings are at home on Monday, but will be welcoming defending Division 3 North champion Austin Prep, the No. 9 seed. Austin Prep has six losses but only two of them are against Division 3 opposition and its schedule features a slew of powerful Division 2 and Division 1 programs. If Rockport can get past Austin Prep, No. 1 Amesbury awaits in the second round, an undefeated team that already beat Rockport twice this season.
Still, the Vikings can not be counted out as they have a star pitcher in Kelsea Anderson and a very solid lineup. Tough draw or not, the Vikings will be a tough out.
LACROSSE
The Gloucester boys and girls and the Manchester Essex girls have opted into the lacrosse tournament.
Both the Gloucester boys and girls look to be underdogs in Division 2 North, but both teams are young squads that will have the chance to gain some valuable experience against tough competition.
The Gloucester girls (4-10), No. 15 seed in Division 2 North, will actually be hosting No. 18 Malden Catholic on Saturday morning at Newell Stadium (10 a.m.). That should be a competitive game and is a big chance for the Fishermen to earn a tournament win. No. 2 Essex Tech, an undefeated team, waits the winner in the first round.
The Gloucester boys (5-9), the No. 11 seed in Division 2 North, have a tough draw as the team travels to No. 6 Winchester on Saturday (12 p.m.) for a first round tilt. Winchester is a powerful program in the section and regularly makes deep tournament runs. The Fishermen are young and those youngsters will get the chance to compete against in an intense atmosphere against a good team.
The Manchester Essex girls (7-4), No. 10 seed in Division 2 North, are the defending sectional champs and a real dark horse in the bracket. The Hornets entered the tournament two years ago in a similar spot, finishing behind Ipswich in Newburyport in CAL action. In 2019, the Hornets won the tournament game against their two conference rivals and will be looking to complete that tall task again.
Manchester Essex travels to No. 7 Bishop Fenwick on Monday (5 p.m.) for a first round tilt and the winner takes on either Essex Tech, Gloucester or Malden Catholic in the quarters.
The Hornets don't have a record that jumps out at you, but they have already gone toe-to-toe with the best teams in the bracket and have to be taken seriously as a contender.
TENNIS
The Gloucester and Manchester Essex boys and girls are tournament bound and the Gloucester girls already saw tournament action on Thursday night, a loss to a dominant Masconomet squad in the Division 2 North First Round.
The Gloucester boys (4-8), the No. 16 seed in Division 2 North, have a big chance to earn a postseason win as it hosts No. 17 Melrose on Friday in the preliminary round (4 p.m.). A young Fishermen squad, who won the NEC South this spring, sports a lineup featuring all freshmen and sophomores, will be competing against a team with a similar skill set on a big stage. No. 1 Medford awaits in the first round for the victor.
The Manchester Essex girls (12-1) are the top seed in Division 3 North and look to be one of the favorites in the bracket as usual. The Hornets do not yet have a date set for their quarterfinal match but will take on the winner of Friday's match between No. 8 North Reading and No. 9 Watertown. No. 3 Weston looks to be Manchester Essex's biggest competition.
The Manchester Essex boys are in action Friday as the No. 8 Hornets host No. 9 Ipswich in a battle of CAL rivals. Manchester Essex already holds two wins over the rival Tigers including a 5-0 win just last week. The winner gets the bracket favorite, No. 1 Weston, in the quarterfinals.
WRESTLING
While wrestling usually holds individual state tournament, this year the MIAA is holding a dual meet tournament. The Fishermen earned the No. 4 seed out of four teams in Division 3 North and travel to No. 1 Triton on Friday morning (9:30 a.m.) in the sectional semifinals.
Gloucester enters at 1-7, but its biggest issue is not quality of talent, it's quantity of talent. Gloucester may not have the overall numbers to beat Triton, but its top wrestlers can compete with Triton's wrestlers which will make for some intriguing matchups.
LOCAL POSTSEASON SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
Boys Tennis: No. 16 Gloucester vs. No. 17 Melrose, Division 2 North Preliminary Round (4 p.m.); No. 8 Manchester Essex vs. No. 9 Ipswich, Division 3 North First Round (3:30 p.m.)
Wrestling: No. 4 Gloucester at No. 1 Triton, Division 3 North Semifinals (9:30 a.m.)
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Boys Lacrosse: No. 11 Gloucester at No. 6 Winchester, Division 2 North First Round (12 p.m.)
Girls Lacrosse: No. 15 Gloucester vs. No. 18 Malden Catholic, Division 2 North Preliminary Round (10 a.m.)
Track: Gloucester at Division 2 State Meet at North Andover High School (10 a.m.)
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
No Games
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Baseball: No. 6 Gloucester vs. No. 11 Triton/No. 22 Essex Tech, Division 3 North First Round (4 p.m.); No. 7 Rockport vs. No. 10 Matignon, Division 4 North First Round (7 p.m.)
Softball: No. 6 Gloucester vs. No. 11 Newburyport, Division 2 North First Round (4 p.m.); No. 8 Rockport vs. No. 9 Austin Prep, Division 3 North First Round (TBA)
Girls Lacrosse: No. 10 Manchester Essex at No. 7 Bishop Fenwick, Division 3 North First Round (5:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
No Games
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
Baseball: No. 5 Manchester at No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep, Division 4 North Quarterfinals (4 p.m.)