The regular season is officially over for Cape Ann high school sports teams, and seven of the top teams in the area have survived to earn the right to compete for a state championship in the state tournament.
Local football and field hockey teams already know where they will be going while the MIAA soccer pairings are set to be released on Friday.
Here’s a look at what each local team brings to the table, all of them are legitimate contenders in their respective sections.
MANCHESTER ESSEX FOOTBALL (5-1)
Head coach Jeff Hutton’s squad has made a remarkable turnaround this season, earning the No. 1 seed in Division 7 North a year after going 0-5 in the regular season.
The numbers issues that plagued the program in 2018 are a thing of the past and Manchester Essex is rolling into the state tournament with a lot of confidence. The Hornets figure to be the favorite on Saturday at home against No. 8 Georgetown in the Division 7 North Quarterfinals (2 p.m.) and are one of the favorites in a fairly deep bracket.
The good news for the Hornets is that the two most dangerous teams in the section, Greater Lawrence and defending sectional champ St. Mary’s are on the other side and playing each other this week. Still, there are plenty of challenges as Georgetown will be a worthy opening round opponent. If the Hornets can get past the Royals either Nashoba Tech or Latin Academy will also be a big test in the semifinal round.
Manchester Essex is built for the postseason as it is physical and versatile on both sides of the ball. Don’t be surprised if this team is playing for a sectional title in two weeks.
MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS SOCCER (12-2-4)
Head coach Rob Bilsbury’s team just polished off a fourth straight Cape Ann League Baker Division crown and the program’s first ever unbeaten season in the league.
The Hornets are loaded with talent and balance, making them one of the favorites if not the favorite in Division 4 North. Manchester Essex is a matchup nightmare for any team in the bracket as it frustrates teams with its possession scheme but at the same time has several elite players that can create offense from anywhere on the field.
Division 4 North has gotten deeper over the years and Burke out of the Boston City League figures to bring serious competition. As do a pair of Cape Ann League rivals in Rockport and Georgetown.
The Hornets have a real chance to capture the program’s first sectional championship since 2014.
MANCHESTER ESSEX FIELD HOCKEY (12-3-2)
Head coach Kara Crovo and company are right back near the top of the Division 2 North bracket, where they always seem to be.
As the No. 4 seed in the section, Manchester Essex will host No. 13 Marblehead on Thursday at Hyland Field in the first round (3 p.m.).
The contenders at the top of the bracket are the usual suspects. Watertown once again sits atop the section as the No. 1 seed and has won Division 2 North 11 years in a row with eight finals wins over Manchester Essex in that time period. If the teams meet this year, however, it will be in the semifinals. The last time Manchester Essex beat Watertown in the tournament was in 2007, which was the last time it played Watertown before the finals as it was a quarterfinal match.
Before Manchester Essex can think about the semis, however, it has potentially two tough games to get through. Marblehead is only a .500 team but a dangerous early round opponent and a rematch with Lynnfield looms in the quarterfinals. The Pioneers beat the Hornets, 1-0 just last week.
The bracket may be tough, but Manchester Essex is always a threat to make a run.
GLOUCESTER FIELD HOCKEY (11-3-2)
Just like Manchester Essex, head coach Lauren Riley Gove’s team is also right back near the top of the Division 2 North bracket and is looking to reach the sectional quarterfinals for the sixth year in a row.
Gloucester drew a dangerous opening round opponent as North Reading will be visiting Newell Stadium on Thursday afternoon (4 p.m.). If Gloucester can get past North Reading, a third meeting with Northeastern Conference rival Danvers could be next on the schedule. Danvers beat Gloucester twice, once early in the season when the Fishermen were plagued by injuries and still finding their footing as a team, and once in a hard fought, 1-0 game where the Falcons scored the game winner late in the second half.
The Fishermen enter the tournament playing their best field hockey of the season, having won eight straight games, their last loss being the aforementioned 1-0 loss to Danvers. They are also battle tested against tournament opposition.
Gloucester is always an extremely tough out this time of year, expect nothing different this season.
MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS SOCCER (9-3-5)
Head coach Luke Cosgrove’s team is once again a legitimate contender in Division 4 North.
Playing in the Cape Ann League, the Hornets have already seen everything Division 4 North has to offer and more. They have also seen the two-time defending sectional champs, Amesbury, twice in Cape Ann League action.
Amesbury eliminated Manchester Essex in the postseason in each of the last two seasons, both one goal games. In 2017 the teams met in the first round and it ended up being Amesbury’s toughest match by far en route to the sectional crown. Last year, the Indians eliminated the Hornets in overtime in the Division 4 North Finals.
The two teams appear to be the two top teams in the section once again this season and will most likely meet again this postseason wherever the bracket dictates.
Manchester Essex lost its two previous meetings to Amesbury in the regular season. But beating a team three times is no easy task, especially a team as talented as the Hornets.
ROCKPORT BOYS SOCCER (9-4-5)
Head coach Dave Curley has his team back in the state tournament for the second season in a row.
If Manchester Essex is considered one of the favorites in Division 4 North, then the Vikings have to be too. Rockport is incredibly battle tested out of the CAL and played Manchester Essex to a draw twice in Cape Ann League action. One could even say that the Vikings had the majority of the scoring chances in the first meeting between the two squads.
Rockport looks to have a middling seed at 9-4-5 and will be ready for all comers the same way it was in the regular season.
Rockport is another team that is built for this time of year as it has no weaknesses to exploit and is more than strong at every layer of the field. It will take a full team effort to knock out the Vikings, who rarely beat themselves and will bring a full team effort to the field themselves.
A deep tournament run is very possible for this squad and they are capable of beating any team in the section.
GLOUCESTER BOYS SOCCER (10-6-2)
Head coach Armando Marnoto’s team is back in the state tournament for the third year in a row, and this may be his most dangerous team yet.
The Fishermen are a team that nobody will want to face in the postseason as they can be incredibly frustrating to play against.
Gloucester has excelled at weathering the opponents momentum this season, punching back when they’re punched while showing tons of resiliency and heart to keep itself in games. Teams have had the Fishermen back on their heels at times this season, only to see them handle the pressure and counter with a goal.
The Fishermen will come out swinging against any opponent with one of the most potent offenses in the section.
The team has also shown some serious improvements on the defensive side of the field in recent weeks, making them much more versatile and tough to play against.
If a team is going to eliminate Gloucester, it is going to have to score a bunch of goals because the Fishermen are great at capitalizing on their chances no matter how many they get.
