This week was supposed to be the start of the spring sports state tournaments. This year figured to be another crowded field of contenders from Cape Ann before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With no state tournament this spring, let's take a look back at some of the countless state tournament memories in the area over the last decade. Manchester Essex is up first with Rockport and Gloucester to follow on Thursday and Friday.
Here's the top 10 tournament moments of the last 10 years for the Hornets.
10. Girls hoop knocks off the top seed: Even as one of the smaller schools in Division 3 North, the Lady Hornets have had postseason success this decade, and their run to the sectional semifinals in 2015 was their most exciting tournament run.
After easily taking care of Brighton in the first round, the team traveled to top seeded Latin Academy in the quarters, and left with a 47-42 upset victory. Sydney Christopher led the Manchester Essex offense.
The No. 8 Hornets then nearly upset No. 4 Bishop Fenwick, dropping a tight one, 52-47.
9. Boys Soccer knocks off Burke in OT: The Hornets had plenty of postseason success this past decade with four trips to the Division 4 North Finals. But its overtime win over Burke in the sectional semifinals stands out in a crowded pack.
Burke was the lower-seeded team at No. 9, but had just knocked off the top seed the previous round and was as talented as any team in the section. Manchester Essex battled for the entirety in a back and forth game, eventually picking up the win on an overtime goal from Christian Hadeigh to clinch a second straight trip to the sectional finals.
8. Football rolls into sectional finals: There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Manchester Essex football heading into 2019 as participation issues plagued the 2018 season. The Hornets put that uncertainty to rest in a big way by winning two tournament games and reaching the sectional finals for the first time in the current playoff football format.
The team pulled away from Georgetown in the tournament opener, 30-7, then clobbered Latin Academy, 28-0 to reach the Division 7 North Finals. The Hornets fell to a very talented Greater Lawrence team in the finals, but the tournament run was a big statement for the program.
7. Repeat finals for girls soccer: The Hornets' girls soccer program really took off in the second half of the decade and showed that it had some serious staying power last fall with a second straight trip to the finals.
The team also made the Division 4 North Finals in 2015 and 2018, rolling into the finals with lopsided wins. Last fall, the Hornets received a tough draw and still passed the test with a 1-0 win over tournament mainstay St. Mary's and a 4-1 win over Innovation Charter in the semis. They were inches away from the program's first ever sectional title in 2019 but fell to four-time defending champ Amesbury in penalty kicks.
6. Field hockey wins OT thriller to reach finals: The Hornets reached the Division 2 North Finals seven times in the last decade and picked up many memorable wins along the way, a shootout win over Gloucester in the 2018 semis is one that really stands out.
Manchester Essex was built on defense and it was able to thwart a high powered Gloucester offense the entire way. The very well played game remained scoreless into a shootout, where Christina Calandra stopped every shot that came her way and Christina Bullock and Isabell Amigo provided shootout goals for the win.
5. 2014 Boys Soccer Div. 4 North Champs: Manchester Essex boys soccer was a middling program in the CAL for the most part until the 2014 season started the best run in program history.
The Hornets reached the Division 4 North Finals and took on top-seeded St. Mary's in one of the most well played and entertaining games you will see at the high school level. The teams were tied 2-2 after regulation with Parker Edington and Lucas Firme scoring goals.
It ended up going into penalty kicks and Manchester Essex prevailed with Marco Kaper playing well in goal and Liam Crossen converting the game winner.
4. Girls lacrosse reaches state finals: The girls lacrosse program won its first ever sectional title and made its first state finals appearance ever in 2019, and there were so many memorable games along the way.
The Hornets showed off a master class in defense and holding onto a lead late as they got clutch goals and incredible goaltending from Bella Pomeroy in one-goal wins over Ipswich in the Division 2 North Finals and Bromfield in the State Semifinals. Manchester Essex was incredibly calm under pressure in those wins to earn a state finals bid.
3. Girls tennis wins state finals in 2013: The Hornets were a juggernaut on the court in 2013, finishing the season undefeated with the program's second state title in three seasons.
The team survived an outstanding Cohasset team in the state semifinals, a 3-2 win, after rolling through the section. The Hornets' dominance was on display in a 5-0 state finals win over Monument Mountain that was clinched in about 20 minutes.
2. Girls tennis wins state title in 2018: The program's third state championship of the decade may have been its most impressive. Not only did the Hornets go undefeated in the regular season, they ran through the tournament by winning every match by a score of 5-0.
The team's depth was too much to handle and the Hornets rolled over Ursuline Academy in the state semis and Hopedale in the finals.
1. Baseball wins 2019 state finals: Baseball is one of the most difficult sports to win a state title in because it is so unpredictable and built for the long haul, not a short high school season. After a few seasons of seriously contending, the Hornets won the Division 4 State Championship on the diamond in 2019.
Manchester Essex had no weakness and ran a gauntlet of strong opponents, taking down top competition early in the postseason in Lowell Catholic and Snowden in the sectional quarters and semis respectively. After pounding Boston English in the finals, the Hornets rolled over St. John Paul II in the state semifinals.
In the championship clinching win, the Hornets controlled Tahanto the whole way in a 5-2 win thanks to strong pitching from Kellen Heney and Dylan Wilson and the hitting of Harry Painter, Luke Leavitt and Bennett O'Leary.