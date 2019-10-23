Hamilton-Wenham may not be heading to the state tournament this season, but it was still a postseason caliber test and atmosphere on the field for the Rockport boys soccer team on Wednesday.
The Vikings had their moments against a defensive minded Generals team that is tough to crack near their own goal, and while they carried the play late, they could not convert on their chances in a scoreless draw at Ryan Curley Field.
With the draw, the Vikings move to 8-4-5 with one game remaining on the regular season schedule.
"It was a good high school soccer game today," Rockport head coach Dave Curley said. "We figured them out in the last 20 minutes and we had our chances, we just couldn't get one in. But I was very pleased with the effort all around."
Hamilton-Wenham came in with a defensive mindset, playing four backs with a sweeper right in front of them. That combined with the Generals' prowess in the midfield made it really difficult to generate scoring chances.
Still, Rockport found ways to create offense on the wings. Strikers Andrew Guelli and Colin Schrafft were constantly pressuring the Generals defense and creating chances for themselves and teammates.
"Their strength is their three midfielders so we tired to avoid that third of the field altogether," Curley said. "We were getting them with long through balls on the wings. But with five players back there it's tough to find room against them in the final third of the field. Plus they play very well positionally."
Rockport defense was also up to the task, led by Austin Matus. The Vikings took away both the long game and possession game from Hamilton-Wenham giving the visitors little room and time to operate.
The Rockport backs were strong positionally and made quick decisions with the ball, forcing the Generals to only two shots on net for the entire game.
The Vikings had a few chances to grab a goal, but the Generals defense was up to the task on each one of them.
Late in the first half, Nick Costa sent a twisting shot towards the goal from the left wing that got past the keeper, but Hamilton-Wenham's Hunter Bahr was there on the goal line to head it away from danger.
In the middle of the second half, Sam Lemond let a shot go from the right of the net, but it hit the crossbar flush.
Colby Kelly also had a good chance from the right wing and he was able to get off a hard shot that was saved by a well placed keeper. A couple of free kicks from about 35 yards away from Cal Twombly also created offense but Rockport could not find a way to put them in.
"We built some chances, especially in the second half," Curley said. "We were making the right plays in the first half but we were chasing the ball a little bit with the wind at our back. In the second half we got it going more."
Rockport finishes up the regular season on Friday at home against Amesbury (4 p.m.) before the Division 4 North State Tournament begins late next week.
