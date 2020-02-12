Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Periods of rain. Snow or sleet may mix in early. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.