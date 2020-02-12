The Rockport hockey team is in tournament prep mode as the regular season winds down. On Wednesday, the Vikings got a little preview of what the caliber of opponent will be like in the postseason.
Rockport hit the road against fellow Division 3 North State Tournament qualifier and Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival Essex Tech on Wednesday night with both teams playing for tourney seeding.
In a highly competitive game, it was the Hawks that turned in a 1-0 win, running their unbeaten streak up to 11 games.
The Vikings fall to 9-7-3 with the loss and finish up the regular season on Saturday at Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.).
Essex Tech (9-3-5) wrapped up second place in the CAC with the win.
The game was scoreless through two periods with Rockport goalie Cal Twombly and Essex Tech goalie Jared McLaughlin each coming up with several big saves.
Essex Tech finally broke through in the middle of the third when David Egan put home a pass from Nick Ippolito for the game’s lone goal.
The Hawks defense and McLaughlin held onto the lead, killing off a penalty in the final three minutes to preserve the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.