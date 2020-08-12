Townies, Mariners meet in semis as ITL playoffs set

The Manchester Essex Mariners and Rockport Townies have combined to win the last eight Intertown Twilight Baseball League championships. After Tuesday's play-in round and first place coin flip, the Mariners and Townies will now meet in the ITL Semifinals, which begin on Thursday.
The Townies are the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and have home field advantage throughout after winning a coin flip with the Rowley Rams on Tuesday. The Townies and Rams were tied with a 7-3 record at the end of the abbreviated regular season.
The Mariners, on the other hand, are the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and earned a spot in the semifinals with a 5-2 win over the fifth place Beverly Giants in Tuesday's play-in round at Memorial Field. The Mariners, who finished the regular season with a record of 6-4, led the entire game and took a 5-0 lead into the final inning of play.
Rockport and Manchester Essex will open up the semifinals at Evans Field on Thursday night (6 p.m.). The series will then shift to Memorial Field for Game 2 on Friday (5:30 p.m.) and, if necessary, a winner-take-all Game 3 will be played on Sunday back at Evans Field.
The Mariners are the defending ITL champs and have reached the finals in each of the last eight seasons, winning six times. The Townies, on the other hand, won the 2017 and 2018 championships. The teams split two regular season meetings with the Townies taking the first meeting, 8-0, and the Mariners taking the second meeting, 4-3.
In the other ITL semifinal, the No. 2 Rowley Rams will take on the third place Hamilton Generals. The Generals, who finished the regular season at 6-4, picked up a 5-1 win over the Ipswich Chiefs in Tuesday's play-in round at Patten Park.
The semifinal winners will then meet in the best-of-five ITL Finals, which are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 19.