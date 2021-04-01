Thursday's home opener for the Gloucester track team was a long time coming.
The Fishermen had not competed at Newell Stadium since the 2018 spring season as the field was undergoing repairs in 2019 and the spring season was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Gloucester also saw some field events take place inside the Smith Field House, which was newly renovated over the summer and has not hosted a meet in nearly a decade.
"It was nice to be able to host a meet and I think that was exciting for the kids," Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. "We haven't been able to compete on our home track in three years so it was just nice to be out there competing in a familiar spot."
Gloucester welcomed Saugus to Newell Stadium for its Northeastern Conference South opener and swept the dual meet. The boys turned in seven first place finishes en route to a 62-18 win while the girls had six first place finishes in a 38-18 triumph. Both teams improve to 1-1 on the season.
Darcy Muller led the way for the Gloucester girls with first place finishes in the 300m and the shot put. Gloucester also got first place finishes from Bailee Militello in the hurdles, Faith Castellucci in the 1,000m, Natalie Aiello in the dash and Ella Young in the high jump.
On the boys side, the Fishermen saw wins from Mike Moffett in the hurdles, Andrew Coelho in the 300m, Justin Cauthers in the 1,000m, Nick Poulin in the mile, Owen Hardy in the two-mile and Mike Cassettari in the shot put. Danny Hafey and Tommy Elliott finished one-two in the 600m in a photo finish.
"It was a good all around meet for us," Coleman said. "Both teams had some good times and we won just about every event we competed in."
Gloucester returns to action next Thursday at Winthrop (4:30 p.m.).