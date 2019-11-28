In the end, the Danvers' line on both sides of the ball was just too much for the Gloucester football team to deal with.
In Thursday's 56th annual Thanksgiving Day game, the Falcons lines paved the way for a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. The visiting Falcons racked up 393 yards of total offense, all rushing as they didn't even attempt a pass, and allowed only 73 in a 61-12 shellacking at Newell Stadium.
The win sends Danvers to a 9-2 record and the program's first Northeastern Conference title since 2005. It is also the second straight Thanksgiving Day win for the Falcons, the first time they've accomplished that feat since the 1993 and 1994 seasons and their first win at Newell Stadium since 1993.
Danvers' win was the largest margin of victory in the history of the series.
"It's a good feeling and I'm proud of the kids, it's something they've been working towards for multiple years," Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan said. "When I got here six years ago we knew that Gloucester's physicality was the standard for the NEC and we needed to match that. I think we have been able to do that."
For Gloucester, a difficult season comes to an end at 1-10.
"They're big and physical, we knew that. We just had a lot of trouble fighting off blocks," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "Their lines are great. You have to out technique them and that doesn't always work because they have technique too to go along with their size and strength."
Brothers Rich and Russ Canova led the way for the Falcons on Thursday morning. Rich was his usual self in the Danvers backfield, a workhorse who picked up tough yards and found the end zone. Rich ended his day with 175 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 15 carries.
Russ was equally productive as he picked up 100 yards rushing on only two carries and was a force at middle linebacker, stuffing Gloucester's rushing attack.
"They're both great football players in many ways," Nolan said. "They had great seasons and they deserve it for the work they put in. Rich just has great balance running the ball and Russ is such a physical presence."
Danvers set the tone early on with touchdowns on its first three drives and four scores in the first quarter.
After a blocked punt that saw the offense start inside the Fishermen 10, J.P. Kelter scored from the eight to make it 7-0 Falcons.
On the ensuing possession, Russ Canova took a dive up the middle 67 yards untouched to the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
After a Kelter interception, Rich Canova then scored a seven-yard touchdown to get the Falcons out to a 20-0 lead.
"We run hard and block hard and we were able to take advantage of our size and strength right away," Nolan said. "Gloucester is a younger team and they played hard until the end, it's just tough to play against our line, tight ends and fullbacks when they're blocking well."
Gloucester found some life after that as Jazayah Sainterling ran back the ensuing kickoff 80-yards for a Gloucester score. It was the first of two kickoff returns from Sainterling in the game.
"He ran really hard today," O'Connor said of his sophomore fullback, who also led the team in rushing on the day with 45 yards. "He has really come along this season and made an impact."
Danvers, however, responded with the next three scores, two from Rich Canova and one on a 41-yard run up the gut from Jack Strangie to make it 40-6.
Sainterling then ran back another kickoff, this one from 75-yards out. But Rich Canova scored two more touchdowns before the half on runs from 70 and 11 to extend the lead to 54-6 at the half. Strangie added a 33-yard run early in the third to cap the scoring and make it 61-12.
Due to the lopsided nature of the score, the entire second half was played on running time.
It was an ugly start to the contest as the first quarter saw two incidents after the whistles which led to five ejections, three from Gloucester and two from Danvers.
One player was ejected on an incident on the sidelines on the opening drive of the game. With Danvers up 14-0 and on offense again, a melee ensued after a play just over midfield. Both coaching staffs had to come onto the field to restore peace and four more players were ejected, two from each team.
"Emotions run high, it's a rivalry game but it's unfortunate that it got to that point," O'Connor said. "I thought our guys who stayed in the game conducted themselves a heck of a lot better and I'm proud of them for that."
"I think we were a little more reactionary to the stuff going on than we want to be," Nolan said. "Things settled down after though. For a minute at the beginning of the game I wasn't sure how it was going to turn out but both teams settled down and played football."
Danvers 61, Gloucester 12
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Danvers (9-2) 27 27 7 0| 61
Gloucester (1-10) 6 6 0 0| 12
D- J.P. Kelter 8 run (Max Leete kick)
D- Russ Canova 67 run (Leete kick)
D- Rich Canova 7 run (kick failed)
G- Jazayah Sainterling 80 kickoff return (run failed)
D- Rich Canova 8 run (Leete kick)
D- Jack Strangie 41 run (Leete kick)
D- Rich Canova 2 run (kick failed)
G- Sainterling 75 kickoff return (run failed)
D- Rich Canova 70 run (Leete kick)
D- Rich Canova 11 run (Leete kick)
D- Strangie 35 run (Leete kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Danvers- Rich Canova 15-175, Russ Canova 2-100, Jack Strangie 2-76, J.P. Kelter 5-30, Ezra Lombardi 2-11. Gloucester- Jazayah Sainterling 10-45, Sam Ciolino 4-9, Jacob Enos 3-8, Ben Renales 4-8, Aiden Cornetta 3-4, Daylon Lark 1-0, Harry Marshall 3-(-9).
Passing: Danvers- none. Gloucester- Ciolino 2-11-5-0-2, Renales 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving: Danvers- none. Gloucester- Renales 2-5.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.