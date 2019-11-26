The Manchester Essex football team heads into its Thanksgiving Day game at Georgetown in a unique, but not unprecedented spot.
The Hornets and Royals have met on Thanksgiving every year since 1990, with the teams doing battle at Georgetown High School this Thursday at 10 a.m. This year, however, is the second meeting between the two schools in 2019 as the two teams met in the Division 7 North Quarterfinals, a 30-7 Hornets win at Hyland Field.
Although its unusual, this is the fourth time Manchester Essex will be meeting for a second time in the regular season. When the MIAA instituted the current playoff system in 2013, the Hornets and Royals played in Cape Ann League action and on Thanksgiving from 2013-15. With both teams playing independent schedules, a playoff meeting is the only scenario where the two rivals can meet twice, and that happened in the first round of the playoffs.
"It's kind of like a NFL feel," Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton said. "The Patriots played the Jets and then had to turn around and play them three weeks later. It's interesting but it's Thanksgiving, this is a big rivalry game and the team is excited to play Georgetown again."
Manchester Essex is looking to finish off the season on a high note. The Hornets enter with a record of 7-2 after reaching the Division 7 North Finals for the first time in the current MIAA playoff format.
The team lost to Greater Lawrence in the sectional finals and is looking to bounce back from that loss.
"It was a tough loss and tough getting back out there after knowing we can't keep going in the playoffs," Hutton said. "When we lost to Bedford earlier in the season, we knew we were still building something and we moved on. But I don't think the team will have any problem getting up for this game and they have showed it at practice."
"It isn't about X's and O's anymore. I told the team if you show up ready to play good things will happen. They don't want to waste one more chance to go out there and play for each other."
In the first meeting between the two rivals, the Royals jumped out to an early lead only to see Manchester Essex score 30 unanswered points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to come away with the comfortable win.
Manchester Essex wore down Georgetown (4-6) physically in that contest and, as a result, the host Royals will need to get off to a strong start.
"They need to get off to a fast start but so do we," Hutton said. "We need to start faster than we did the last time. Our physicality took over late but if you fall behind by a couple scores early, you're now playing on their terms. They have some talented players we need to contain."
Georgetown is led by a potent passing game led by quarterback Stephen MacDonald, a three-year starter who has a chance to surpass 5,000 career passing yards and 50 career passing touchdowns with a good game on Thursday. He is currently sitting at 4,983 yards (2,315 on the season) and 47 touchdowns (23 on the season). MacDonald threw for 234 yards on 20-of-38 passing in the first meeting.
In the first meeting, MacDonald was very efficient early on hitting receivers Matt Galley and Jack Lucido on a bunch of different routes. The Hornets eventually settled down and limited that passing attack in the second half. The big play by the Hornets defense was a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown by A.J. Pallazola.
"They have a great passing attack and you can tell (MacDonald) is a veteran back there," Hutton said. "He has a great feel and they do a great job on their timing routes. He has a lot of athletes to throw the ball to that we need to be on. I think their offense is even better this year than it was last year because there are a bunch of guys they can go to. And they run it well enough to keep you honest."
When Manchester Essex has the ball, it will be attacking the Royals defense with a balanced attack.
Georgetown did a very good job stopping the Manchester Essex passing attack in the playoff game, allowing just 74 yards. The Hornets, however, got the job done with a persistent running game.
Hutton pounded junior bruiser Gavin Glass inside to soften up the defense before unleashing Pallazola and Lars Arntsen on them with effective runs on the edge.
The Manchester Essex offensive line responded by playing its best in the later stages of the game.
