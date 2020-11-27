Since 1990, the Manchester Essex and Georgetown football teams have done battle on the football field Thanksgiving morning. After 30 years, the rivalry is fairly even with Manchester Essex holding a 17-13 lead.
The Hornets hold the lead in the series thanks to a strong showing on Turkey Day during the 2010's. The Hornets went 7-3 against the Royals on Thanksgiving morning from 2010-19 including three straight wins to finish off the decade.
The games
The decade began with a dominant showing from the Royals in 2010, a 10-0 shutout victory. Since then, however, it has been all Hornets, who have won seven of the last nine games.
Manchester Essex took control of the series with three straight wins from 2011-13, all three of them coming by double digits. A 28-7 drubbing in 2011 led to a 27-12 win in 2012 and a 38-25 shootout win in 2013. Manchester Essex established itself physically but also won with a balanced offense where Georgetown had to defend equally against run and pass.
The Royals got back on the board with a 26-14 win in 2014 and the next two seasons were blowout wins for each team. The Hornets got back in the win column with a 39-8 win in 2015, while Georgetown dominated in 2016 by a score of 35-0.
The Hornets, however, have finished off the decade strong with a 49-20 win in 2017, a 38-8 win in 2018 and a 28-12 win in 2019.
Offensively, Manchester Essex has been a dominant force on Thanksgiving morning in 2010's, averaging over 30 points per game in its seven wins and less than five in its three losses.
The Hornets took control of the series this decade with strong and consistent play against the rival Royals and are looking to build on that in the 2020's.
This series has been decided at the line of scrimmage. Every time the Hornets won the battle in the trenches they won the game, usually by a wide margin. Same can be said for the Royals, who struggled to contain the Manchester Essex offense for the most part but were dominant on defense in their three victories.
Individual performances
When it comes to star individual performances in this Thanksgiving series, Robbie Sarmanian set the bar with an incredible performance in 2017.
In a 49-20 Hornets win, Sarmanian not only ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns, he threw a 23-yard touchdown pass and had caught a touchdown pass while hauling in two passes for 101 yards on the game. He is the only player in the Thanksgiving Day series to throw, catch and pass for a touchdown in that game.
Hornets running back Chris Carr also lit up the Royals with a 182 yard performance to go over 1,000 yards for the season in 2015.
Here's a look at the top rushing, passing and receiving performances in the series.
RUSHING
1. Chris Carr, ME (2015), 17 car., 182 yards, 2 TD
2. Hunter Lane, G'Town (2018), 21 car., 167 yards, TD
3. Robbie Sarmanian, ME (2017), 18 car., 155 yards, 3 TD
4. Cory Burnham, ME (2011), 30 car., 151 yards, 2 TD
5. Chris Dumont, ME (2013), 22 car., 146 yards, 3 TD
6. Gavin Glass, ME (2018) 19 car., 141 yards, 2 TD
7. Nick DePasquale, G'Town (2014), 10 car., 119 yards, 3 TD
8. Cory Burnham, ME (2012), 18 car., 114 yards, 2 TD
9. Mark Mansfield, G'Town (2016), 18 car., 101 yards, TD
PASSING
1. Tyler Wade, G'Town (2011), 6-18, 110 yards
2. Will Levendusky, ME (2018), 7-9, 105 yards, TD
3. Cosmo Pallazola, ME (2017), 3-6, 101 yards, 2 TD
RECEIVING
1. Robbie Sarmanian, ME (2017), 2 rec., 101 yards, TD
The future
The two teams have gone back-and-forth on Thanksgiving morning for three decades now, there's no reason to believe that will change in the future.
The two schools are tailor made for a rivalry, smaller schools of similar size, and it has and will continue to make for some great, competitive football games.