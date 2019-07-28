After last Sunday's second round of the annual Bass Rocks Open Golf Tournament, Mark Turner found himself four strokes off the lead with two rounds to play.
Turner, however, had 36 holes to change that and he erased the four-stroke deficit in the first 18 holes over the weekend en route to a four-stroke victory to claim the Bass Rocks Open Championship.
Turner finished with a total score of 279, and he saved his best two rounds for the final weekend. He fired the lowest round of the entire four-round tournament in Saturday's third round, a 67 to help him move into first place. In Sunday's final round, which Turner entered with a three shot lead, he shot a 68 to win the tournament comfortably.
Jeff Gouzie and Steve Salah finished tied for second at 283. Salah was the low senior in the tournament. Gouzie and Salah were first and second respectively after the first two rounds, but ran into trouble in Round 3 with on Saturday. Gouzie shot a 76 in the third round but followed it up by matching Turner's low round with a 67 on Sunday to pull into second place. Salah shot a 73 on Saturday but also had a strong showing in the final round with a 69.
Colby Mitchell finished fourth (287), Daniel McKenna fifth (291) and Michael Gillis was sixth (293).
In the Women's Open, Jenny Ceppi, a former 13-time champ, had a 13 stroke lead after two rounds, but she was not able to compete in the third and final round on Sunday. As a result, Pamela Kirby took home the championship with a 283 in the three-round tournament, besting Sandy Potter in a playoff to take home the title.
Joe Cronin took home the Gillis Championship, a match play tournament that started last week. Cronin topped Norman Seppala, 3&2 in the championship round to win the tournament.
Newton Spurr won the Bohan Trophy, another match play tournament, 4&3 over Charles Nahatis in the final.
Stella Nahatis took home the Ladies' Corporate Flight Trophy, shooting a 209 to win by 22 strokes. Quinn Ahern won the Junior Club Championship, shooting 172 through two rounds this weekend.
