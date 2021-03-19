The Gloucester football team nearly did not have a game on Friday night at Newell Stadium.
Gloucester's entire junior varsity program is currently in COVID-19 protocol, meaning the team had only 15 players dressed for Friday's Northeastern Conference South clash with Salem. Fortunately for head coach Dan O'Connor and company, those 15 players were all varsity regulars, but the team was left with no substitutes in the defensive secondary and had tight end Jayden DelTorchio, who wears No. 88, bring a lineman jersey (No. 50) in case an injury forced him inside.
Despite the lack of reserves, the Fishermen not only won Friday night's contest, they dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 22-0 win.
"We left it up to the kids and they all wanted to play," said O'Connor, whose team moves to 2-0 and has already surpassed its 2019 win total. "We told them we had 15 and we weren't going to have more than that. But you can't take the games for granted in a season like this and none of them said no. It wasn't pretty but they fought and even with 15 kids, I thought we wore them down."
Gloucester controlled the action on both sides of the ball even with only four subs on the sideline. Defensively, Gloucester allowed only 110 yards of total offense and never let Salem get into the red zone until a 13 yard run down to the 15 on the final play of the game. Before the final drive, Salem never got closer than the Gloucester 36 yard line.
Senior captain Zach Abbott, who played some linebacker due to the shortened bench, had a big day on defense with a sack and two tackles to stuff a pair of fourth and short runs. Quinten Ulrich was strong on the outside while Aidan Cornetta had a late interception.
Offensively, the Fishermen rode the two-headed rushing attack of sophomores Frank DeSisto and Caleb DeCoste to compile 291 yards of total offense, more than double last week's offensive output. DeSisto led the way with 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns while DeCoste was able to grind out 81 yards and added a two-point conversion.
"They're only sophomores but they're hungry and want to be good football players," O'Connor said. "They ran well tonight and got help from two other sophomores. Jayden DelTorchio and Bryan Swain were great blocking those strong side run plays."
There was a feeling out process early with both teams struggling to move the ball for much of the first half, until Gloucester found a spark late in the second quarter.
Facing a 4th-and-2 from their own 42, the Fishermen hurried up to the line for what looked like an attempt to draw the Salem defense offsides. But the offense snapped the ball and ran a sweep to DeSisto, who found a seam and broke away for a 58-yard touchdown. DeCoste added the conversion for an 8-0 Gloucester lead with just 2:13 to go in the first half.
Gloucester was then forced to punt in the final minute of the half, but the Witches muffed the kick and Jeff Allen jumped on it for Gloucester at the Salem 37 with just 19 seconds to go in the frame. After a 14 yard run, quarterback Brett Gaipo found his big tight end, DelTorchio, in single coverage on the outside. Gaipo threw a touch pass up to his end on the right sideline and DelTorchio came down with the well placed ball over the defender and into the end zone for a touchdown with just four seconds to go in the half. Cornetta ran in the extra point for a 16-0 Gloucester lead at the break.
"That sequence was huge for us," O'Connor said. "We didn't try to score on the first play and took what they gave to us and then completed a nice pass for the score. With the way our defense was playing that two score lead at the half was so important."
Gloucester received the second half kickoff and essentially put the game away with a 10-play, 66 yard scoring drive that took 5:04 off the clock. The Fishermen methodically chewed up yards the entire way down the field, culminating with a DeSisto seven-yard touchdown and a 22-0 Gloucester lead.
The Fishermen drove deep into Salem territory twice more in the second half, but lost fumbles both times. The turnovers, however, did not hurt as the Gloucester defense finished off the shutout.
"They have some good athletes over there and I liked the way we were aggressive on defense and forced four turnovers," Salem head coach Matt Bouchard said. "It was a step up from the way we played last week, we just have to work on the little things and finish drives."
Gloucester returns to action next Friday night for its first road game of the season against Swampscott (6 p.m.), the defending Division 5 Super Bowl champs.
Gloucester 22, Salem 0
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Salem (0-2) 0 0 0 0| 0
Gloucester (2-0) 0 16 6 0| 22
G- Frank DeSisto 58 run (Caleb DeCoste run)
G- Jayden DelTorchio 23 pass from Brett Gaipo (Aidan Cornetta run)
G- DeSisto 7 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Salem- Michael Ready 6-57, Corey Grimes 8-18, Jesse Round 1-15, Connor McRae 10-13, Jariel DelValle 2-(-2). Gloucester- Frank DeSisto 17-143, Caleb DeCoste 20-81, Aidan Cornetta 3-17, Brett Gaipo 1-2, Robbie Schuster 2-(-2).
Passing: Salem- Michael Ready 3-11-13-0-1, Corey Grimes 1-4-(-4)-0-0. Gloucester- Brett Gaipo 4-12-50-1-1.
Receiving: Salem- Jariel DelValle 2-7, Jeandavis Cardenas 1-2, Alex Paulino 1-0. Gloucester- Jayden DelTorchio 2-26, Caleb DeCoste 1-13, Aidan Cornetta 1-11.
||||