BEVERLY — If any part of the Beverly High football team was thinking "Here we go again," they buried it. Then they buried their opponent.
The Panthers dominated the second half to ensure there would be no miracle comeback this week, knocking Gloucester from the ranks of the unbeaten 41-13 on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Frank Forti Field.
The visiting Fishermen fell behind 17-0, but snared momentum with a late first half score and an interception. Beverly (2-2) was intent on not repeating the mistakes of a week prior, when they failed to extend a two-score lead and ultimately lost to Danvers in overtime.
Two plays made the difference: a beautiful 27-yard fade pass from quarterback Danny Morency to wideout Owen Keve that set up Joey Loreti's 31-yard field goal just before halftime, plus a fumble caused by junior Grant Eastin and recovered by senior captain Billy Adams on Gloucester's first snap of the second half.
In about two minutes of game time, the Panthers tacked on 10 points thanks to those two plays.
Loreti added two rushing scores in a 21-point third quarter, and when it was all said and done Beverly had its most points in a game against the Fishermen since 1994.
"They were getting the ball to start the third, so we knew we needed to add to the lead before halftime. That field goal felt great," said Loreti, who had 22 points on the game with two TDs, two field goals and four extra points. "We had to come out firing in the second half when Gloucester was starting to mount a comeback ... we knew we couldn't let that happen again."
Limited to only 19 rushing yards in the first half and a mere 51 for the game, Gloucester had a hard time moving the ball into the teeth of Beverly's defense.
"We lost that line of scrimmage battle. When you run the offense we run, if you're going to lose the line of scrimmage battle it's not going to be a pretty day," said Gloucester (3-1) head coach Dan O'Connor.
Much of Gloucester's success came on pop passes to tight end Jayden DelTorchio (4 catches, 82 yards), one of which set up their second quarter score by Caleb DeCoste.
One of Beverly's best defensive plays, however, was also a direct result. Jaichun Jones shadowed DelTorchio, perfectly read QB Brett Gaipo's eyes and made a diving interception, which made it two turnovers in two second half possessions for the visitors.
It was a banner day for Jones, who took the opening kickoff 85 yards across the field and up the right sideline for a touchdown and also snared a TD catch from Morency (7-of-8, 73 yards passing).
"We pride ourselves on being a three-phase team and you saw that today, a complete team effort," said Panthers head coach Andrew Morency. "Jaichun embodied that, making plays in all three phases. He's a three-year starter and he's got that much potential to impact the game."
Beverly had a 14-0 lead before running a single offensive play thanks to Jones' kickoff return and Andre Sullivan taking Gloucester's first punt 70 yards to the house in the opening quarter. The Fishermen actually somewhat bottled up the Beverly run game, holding the Panthers to a 24-yard Loreti field goal and getting two turnovers courtesy of a DelTorchio fumble recovery and a Quinten Ulrich interception.
"We're down 20-7 at halftime and held their offense to six points," O'Connor noted. "The big thing was in the second half, we couldn't mount anything (offensively) with any consistency. You've got to do the right thing with all 11 guys on multiple plays."
The 21-0 third quarter blitz was keyed by Loreti, who amassed 63 rushing yards on four carries and had scoring runs of 8 and 11 yards.
Senior Carson Brean drilled the PAT on the final Beverly TD for good measure.
Jack Ewer and Jared Mitchell shone on the Beverly defensive line, which forced a fourth down stop near midfield with 34 seconds left in the first half. The Panthers busted out a hook-and-ladder, with Keve pitching to Adams for a few extra yards to jump start their field goal drive.
"That was a key moment, getting three on the board right before the half," said Andrew Morency, whose starting defense allowed a mere 34 yards on the ground. "The D has been really stout these last three games.
"I'm proud of the way this week went ... after a frustrating loss, to come out the way we did against a 3-0 team puts us in a good spot moving forward."
Gaipo rushed in from the 6-yard line on the final play of the game as Gloucester ate up the entire fourth quarter with the clock running. He threw for 90 yards and sophomores Frank DeSisto (34 yards) and Caleb DeCoste (2-yard TD run) led the Fishermen on the ground.
Beverly is back at home next Saturday when it hosts another NEC rival, 2-1 Peabody, at 1 p.m. Gloucester returns to action on Friday when Winthrop visits Newell Stadium (5 p.m.).
Beverly 41, Gloucester 13
Frank Forti Field, Beverly
Gloucester (3-1) 0 7 0 6 — 13
Beverly (2-2) 14 6 21 0 — 41
B-Jaichun Jones 85 kick return (Joey Loreti kick)
B-Andre Sullivan 70 punt return (Loreti kick)
B-Loreti 24 field goal
G-Caleb Decoste 2 run (Cameron Widtfeldt kick)
B-Loreti 31 field goal
B-Jones 4 pass from Danny Morency (Loreti kick)
B-Loreti 11 run (Loreti kick)
B-Loreti 8 run (Carson Brean kick)
G-Brett Gaipo 6 run (rush failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Gloucester — Frank DeSisto 16-34, Caleb Decoste 8-9, Aidan Cornetta 3-7, Robert Schuster 2-6, Brett Gaipo 1-(-2), Ewan McCarthy 1-(-3) ; Beverly — Joey Loreti 4-63, Jordan Irvine 9-59, Danny Morency 1-4, Jaichun Jones 1-1.
PASSING: Gloucester — Gaipo 6-13-90-0-1, McCarthy 0-2-0-0-0; Beverly — Morency 7-8-73-1-1.
RECEIVING: Gloucester — Jayden DelTorchio 4-82, Cornetta 1-7, DeSisto 1-1; Beverly — Owen Keve 2-36, Jones 4-32, Billy Adams 0-3, Irvine 1-2.