For the first time in more than a decade, the Gloucester girls hockey program took the ice for varsity action.
The Fishermen were last a varsity program in the 2007-08 season before the program dissolved. It was resurrected in the 2016-17 season and competed as a junior varsity for four seasons before making the leap to the varsity level this winter. Gloucester will be competing in the Northeastern Hockey League along with Beverly, Masconomet, Marblehead, Medford, Newburyport, Peabody and Winthrop.
The program competed in its first varsity game on Wednesday night at the Talbot Rink in a NHL tilt against Winthrop. While the result was not a notch in the win column, a 5-1 loss, there were plenty of positives to take away, especially for a first varsity game.
"I've coached some varsity hockey in Connecticut and I got my first taste of what it's like in Massachusetts tonight," said head coach Caitlyn Bernick, in her first year at the helm. "My first impression is that it's pretty strong. Winthrop was a good team with some speed. I thought we competed well in our first game. We got some chances and it was great to break the ice with a goal."
Winthrop jumped out early, peppering the Gloucester goal with shots in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the first break. Gloucester, however, began to play better as the game went along.
"We adjusted to their style and evened up the ice a little bit in the last two periods," Bernick said.
The Fishermen had some strong rushes and chances in the second, but could not find the back of the net until the 5:32 mark of the third period. Freshman forward Jenna Connelly was able to convert after Gloucester had a few chances with the puck sitting in the crease.
Senior captain Mia Salah led Gloucester's rush as she generated offense playing shifts both at forward and on defense.
"She's a great all around player and one of our leaders," Bernick said.
Fellow senior captain Rachel Dailey split time in goal with freshman Avery Olson, and both played well. Olson got the start and made 18 saves on 21 shots face. Dailey played the second half of the game, entering with eight minutes to go in the second, stopping 14 of the 16 shots she faced.
Bernick has a strong stable of 10 freshmen in the lineup and several of them are playing key roles. Ella Costa saw big minutes at forward and defense with Julia Warde, Sydney Bouchie, Ariana Mullen, Abby Lowthers and Connelly seeing regular shifts at forward. Francesca Twombly and Brooke McNiff were among the team's top blue liners.
Gloucester also got key contributions from sophomores Aria Caputo and Isabella Forbes at forward.
Gloucester girls hockey at a glance
Head coach: Caitlyn Bernick (1st season)
Last Year's Record: N/A (were a junior varsity program)
Key Player's to Watch: Rachel Dailey, Sr., G; Mia Salah, Sr., F/D; Jenna Connelly, Fresh., F; Ella Costa, Fresh., F/D; Avery Olson, Fresh., G; Francesca Twombly, Fresh., D.
Strengths: The Fishermen have a solid core of upperclassmen and a lot of freshmen up and comers.
Concerns: The team is young and a first year varsity program.
Coach's Outlook: "This season isn't necessarily about wins and losses, it's about developing as a varsity program and improving every game. We have strong senior leaders and a lot of younger players with lots of talent."