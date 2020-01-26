The Gloucester gymnastics program is in midseason form.
The team, a long time co-op program with Gloucester and Ipswich, picked up a big win on Friday at Iron Rail in Wenham, 115.65-102 over Malden.
With the win, the team moves to 2-2 on the season with two meets and the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Meet remaining.
"The season is going well and we have improved a lot from last season," head coach Sofia Gallo said. "We have no new freshman but it's a veteran team, everyone returning rom last season. All of them have gotten a lot better."
In Friday's win, Gloucester got big points from Riley Turner in the vault, turning in a winning score of 6.4, team captain Juliana Bolognese on the floor and Victoria Perkul on the beam.
"Riley and Victoria have been important all around performers," Gallo said. "And Juliana is a top competitor on the floor. They have scored a lot of important points this season."
The team returns to action on Thursday against Hamilton-Wenham back at Iron Rail (7:15 p.m.) and then has the NEC/CAL Meet on Sunday at the Yellow Jackets Gym in Danvers (8 a.m.).
