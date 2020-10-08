ROCKPORT — He has played just two varsity games, but sophomore goalkeeper Peter Bauman already looks like a seasoned veteran for the Ipswich Tigers.
Unfortunately, Rockport High senior midfielder Frew Rowen is a seasoned veteran — and knows how to finish like one.
Rowen slipped one past Bauman just inside the right post 4:22 into the second quarter, accounting for the afternoon's only tally as the host Vikings downed Ipswich, 1-0, at Ryan Curley Field.
"Peter made some huge saves. He didn't give up many rebounds and he really attacked the ball," said Ipswich head coach Greg Scruton of his 10th grade netminder, who stopped a dozen shots.
"We had a lot of guys step up and, as the game wore on, we started to put more pressure on them and move the ball more, which was great to see. But they're always a tough team, especially at their place, and we just couldn't find a way to put one in their net."
Rowen, who could've had three or perhaps even four goals if not for spectacular diving saves by Bauman — including when he robbed him at the far post 10 seconds into the second half — put himself in good position to pop home the game's only goal. Take a cross in the box from teammate and junior captain Ben Murdoch, he beat a Tiger defender 1-on-1 to the ball, then slipped a shot past both him and the goalie.
"The last third of last season, Frew really came into his own as a finisher. On that play, he was really patient," veteran Rockport head coach Dave Curley said.
"We were able to string four and five passes together today and play that ball possession game that we like, much moreso that we did the other day (in their opener against Hamilton-Wenham)," he added. "We were actually better generating chances in the first quarter going into the wind than in the second, when we were able to gain possession and guiding the attack from the back end. But the goal came in the second quarter, and that's what counts."
Strong and smart defensive plays by John Werner and Thatch Phypers enabled the Tigers (now 0-2) to stay out of trouble when Rockport again started mounting pressure offensively in the third quarter. In that same quarter, Bauman came way out of his net and dove at the ball to deny Rockport senior striker Sam Lamond on a semi-breakaway. In the fourth, Bauman negated two excellent scoring bids from Rowen within a 20-second span.
In improving to 2-0 on the season with back-to-back shutouts, senior backs Noah Cook and Jamison Wrinn were stellar in the middle of the field with their decision making and ball-moving prowess. Captain Austin Matus had another superlative performance, while fellow captain and netminder Camden Wheeler stopped three shots.
Midfielder Colby Kelly, a junior, also made his presence felt for Rockport, which hosts Pentucket Saturday (10 a.m.). Ipswich will take on rival Hamilton-Wenham at Jack Welch Stadium on the same day and time.