The Rockport field hockey team went up against one of the best teams in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division on Thursday in Pentucket. While the final score was lopsided, a 5-0 Sachems win, Vikings head coach Mary Ryan was still quick to praise her team's performance.
"Overall I was happy with the way we played," she said. "Pentucket is a very good team that moves the ball well and we were in good position, they're just a very opportunistic team, especially on corner chances."
The Sachems scored three early goals and never looked back, taking a 4-0 lead into the break before Rockport settled down in the second half to allow only one goal over the final 30 minutes of play.
A 10-1 advantage in corner chances was the difference as Pentucket scored multiple goals off of them.
"They're aggressive in the circle and scored a couple when we were where we needed to be," Ryan said.
Tess Campbell, Taylor Frost and Lucy Twombly played well for Rockport, which moves to 2-6-3 with the loss. Ryan was also quick to credit the play of freshman Ava MacDowell, who saw increased playing time due to injuries in the starting lineup.
The Vikings travel to Newburyport on Tuesday (3:45 p.m.).
