The Rockport softball team showed off its balance in Wednesday’s game against Ipswich.
The Vikings played well in all three facets of the game as they scored a run in four straight innings, got a complete-game 10 strikeout performance from pitcher Kelsea Anderson and played well in the field en route to a 6-2 win at Ryan Curley Field on senior day.
“We played really well as a team today, hitting, fielding and pitching” said Rockport junior catcher Kylie Wheat, who led Rockport’s offensive charge with a pair of triples and two runs scored. “We did it for the seniors, they’re the leaders of this team.”
While Rockport (7-4) didn’t have a huge inning, it was very efficient offensively thanks to some timely hits and great baserunning.
After being held scoreless after the first two innings, and trailing 1-0 when Ipswich’s Lexi James scored on a fielder’s choice after reaching on a leadoff infield single, Rockport went on to score at least a run from the third to sixth innings to pull away.
Rockport’s baserunning put them on the board as Zoe Lucido, who reached on an error, tied the score on a wild pitch. The throw back to the plate from the backstop got away from the pitcher allowing Karlee Lorden (single) to score as well to make it 2-1 Vikings.
The next inning Wheat blasted a triple over the head of the left fielder and then came in on an Alexa Osier to extend the advantage to 3-1 after four.
Rockport tacked on another in the fifth after Anderson came in on a fielding error after reaching first on a dropped third strike with two outs.
The Vikings put it away in the sixth with two more runs. Wheat, who also threw out three runners on the basepaths, again got it started with a triple and came in to score on a Sophia Lucido grounder. Osier later came around to score on a Zoe Lucido single to give Rockport its biggest lead of the day at 6-1.
“Some of our bats were a little flat but we made up for it with our bunting and baserunning,” Rockport head coach Julie Ryan said. “Those are things we have really been working on so it was great to see them make good decisions and quick decisions to move around the bases.”
That support was more than enough for starting pitcher Anderson. The junior lefty went the distance, allowing one earned run and striking out 10 while allowing six hits.
After allowing an unearned run in the top of the first, Anderson cruised through the next five innings allowing just two hits and five baserunners. She combined with Wheat to work around back-to-back walks to start the fourth, ending the inning with a strike-her-out, throw-her-out double play. Rockport’s pitcher and catcher were also the only two Vikings with two hits on the day.
By the time Ipswich strung together a few hits, it was the seventh inning and Rockport was leading comfortable.
“Kelsea has been our rock all season long,” Ryan said. “She was great again today, in control and throwing strikes on both sides of the plate.”
The Vikings have two games remaining on the season as they travel to Amesbury on Friday (3:45 p.m.) and travel to Hamilton-Wenham on Monday (3:45 p.m.).
Rockport 6, Ipswich 2
at Ryan Curley Field, Rockport
Ipswich 100 000 1| 2
Rockport 002 112 x| 6
Ipswich: James, 3B, 3-1-1; Galanis, SS, 3-0-1; Bekeritis, C, 2-0-0; Spencer, DH, 2-0-0; Smith, 1B, 3-0-0; Williams, 2B, 3-0-0; Reily, RF, 3-1-2; Eliopoulos, LF, 3-0-1; Dziadose, CF, 3-0-1. Totals, 25-2-6.
Rockport: Z. Lucido, SS, 4-1-1; Lorden, 3B, 4-1-1; Anderson, P, 4-1-2; Frost, CF, 2-0-0; Schrock, RF, 3-0-0; Lucas, DH, 3-0-0; Wheat, C, 3-2-2; Osier, 1B, 2-1-1; S. Lucido, 2B, 3-0-0. Totals, 28-6-7.
RBI: I, Bekeritis, Dziadose; R, Z. Lucido, Osier, S. Lucido.
WP, Anderson; LP, Morris.
