Jake Engel was in complete control from the opening pitch on for the Rockport baseball team in Thursday’s Cape Ann League Baker Division clash against Ipswich.
The senior left hander had great command as he was all over the strike zone with multiple pitches, leaving hitters off balanced and unsure of what was coming next. Engel ended up going the distance, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits in a 6-0 Rockport win at Evans Field. He allowed only five baserunners all game and only one reached second base.
With the win, the Vikings improve to 5-2 on the season with their fourth straight win. Ipswich, on the other hand, falls to 0-7.
Rockport gave Engel all the support he needed right away in the bottom of the first inning. Engel, Frew Rowen and Kyle Beal all drew walks to open the contest and Jack Cahill put the home team on the board scoring Engel and Rowen with a single to left to make it 2-0. Noah Cook then came up and drove in Beal with a sacrifice fly to center, extending the Vikings early edge to 3-0.
Rockport tacked onto that lead with three more runs in the fourth inning. Camden Wheeler and Jack Guelli walked with the bases loaded scoring Will Cahill (hit by pitch) and Jack Cahill (single) to make it 5-0. Kaidin Rapp then came in to score on an Engel grounder making it 6-0.
The Vikings only had two hits on the night, both from Jack Cahill, but seven walks and three hit batsmen had runners on base all night.
Ipswich’s hits came from Jake Wile, a third inning single, and Aidan O’Keefe, a fifth inning single.
Rockport is back in action on Sunday at home against Pentucket (12 p.m.).