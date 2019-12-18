The Gloucester hockey team was not able to pick up its first win of the season on Wednesday night against Algonquin. The Fishermen, however, were able to pick up their first point of the year with a 1-1 draw at Talbot Rink thanks to a standout performance in net from senior Connor Vittands.
With the draw, Gloucester moves to 0-1-1 heading into Saturday's non-conference clash with Triton back at the Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
The visiting Tomahawks, a strong Central Mass. program, had a size and speed advantage, and they carried the play for the majority of the night to the tune of a 30-16 edge in shots on goal, but Vittands stood tall.
Gloucester's senior net minder made 29 stops to preserve the point, a lot of them difficult and a lot of them in big spots late in the contest.
Tied at 1-1 in the third, Algonquin got the better of the scoring chances in the final 15 minutes of play, but Vittands turned aside all 12 shots he faced in the third period. He was strong positionally and took away the lower part of the net while showing off the reflexes and a quick glove to snatch anything up high.
Vittands' most important save came with just under two minutes to play when Gloucester got caught pinching inside the blue line, leading to a 3-on-1 break. But Vittands followed the puck the whole way and was able to poke it out of harms way.
His best save of the night came late in the first period. With the teams scoreless, Algonquin threatened to take the lead when a forward took a centering pass all alone out front, only to see Vittands slide to his left and make a sprawling glove save.
Gloucester would go on to snatch momentum at the end of the opening stanza with the game's first goal. With just over a minute to go in the period, Jack Costanzo bodied an Algonquin defenseman inside the blue line, gathered the puck and dished to senior captain E.J. Field, who went top shelf for a 1-0 lead after one.
In the second, Algonquin tied the score with a short-handed-goal. While Gloucester initially defended the 2-on-1 break, Jack Thibodeau stole the puck back and tucked it underneath Vittands' pad to tie the score at 1-1.
Both teams had a few moments in the second half of the game with Algonquin killing off three penalties and holding a territorial edge, but the visitors could not find the go ahead tally.
