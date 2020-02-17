Throughout the season, Connor Vittands has been a rock in goal for the Gloucester hockey team.
The senior captain has played all but two periods this season, those two periods of rest coming in a blowout win, and he has kept the Fishermen in every game, even stealing points when his team is outshot.
Vittands' stellar 2019-20 season was rewarded by the coaches of the Northeastern Conference, who voted him the Co-MVP of the conference and the top player in the North Division. Vittands shared the MVP award with Swampscott forward Conor Donovan, the leading scorer in the NEC South.
"Connor has been so important for us all season long, he's so consistently strong," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "It all starts with his passion for the game. He works so hard at what he does and it shows in games. He has done everything we needed him to do and some."
Vittands has been on his game from the start of the season, sporting a record of 11-5-3 with a 2.16 goals against average, one shutout and a save percentage of .918.
His combination of athleticism, quickness and positional awareness has helped him mold a game with no weaknesses.
The three year starting goalie has been a model of consistency and has come up big in big spots. While Gloucester was struggling against Danvers last week, Vittands made 21 saves through two periods to help the team salvage a point. He did the same in a 3-2 win over the rival Falcons last month.
His best performance, however, came in his team's first win of the season, a 3-1 win over Lynnfield just after the new year. Vittands made 40 stops and led his team to a win despite the fact that it only put 13 shots on the opposing goalie.
"That game was grand larceny by Connor," Geary said. "The puck was in our end the entire game and he just kept making stop after stop. His play really sparks us."
In addition to the two Conference MVP's, the NEC coaches also awarded six more players with All Conference status. Gloucester sophomore forward Jack Costanzo was among those honored along with Marblehead goalie Peter Santeusanio, Marblehead forward Will Shull, Danvers forward Cal Mansfield, Swampscott forward Drew Olivieri and Beverly forward Andrew Mezza.
Costanzo leads the Fishermen with 33 points and 17 goals on the season. The sophomore has already put up numbers that most players can not reach in their entire careers as he has 83 points with at least two games remaining this season, one in the regular season and one in the state tournament.
Senior captains E.J. Field and Jeremy Abreu were also honored as conference All-Stars.
Field is second on the team with 31 points and leads the Fishermen with 19 assists. This season he became the 12th player in program history to reach 100 career points. He is currently No. 6 on Gloucester's all time scoring list with 119 career points.
Abreu, on the other hand, started the season on defense and moved up to forward after a few games, where he made an immediate impact and helped Gloucester establish the second line it desperately needed. Abreu is second on the team with 13 goals and third on the team with 17 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.