He is one of Gloucester's all time greatest athletes who undoubtedly put together the best professional sports career of any Gloucester native back in the early 1900's. Nearly a full century after his playing days, one local is hoping to get Gloucester native John P. "Stuffy" McInnis in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
Rockport resident Mel George has recently petitioned the MLB Era's Committee (formerly known as the Veteran's Committee) to consider McInnis for induction into the Hall of Fame in 2020.
McInnis, who passed away in 1960 at the age of 69 and last played in the Majors in 1927, is eligible to be elected into the Hall of Fame by the Early Baseball (1950 and earlier) section of the Era's Committee, which also considers players from the Golden Era (1950-69), Modern Baseball (1970-87) and Today's Game (1988-present).
The Era's Committee has elected 171 members into the Hall of Fame including 100 MLB players, 30 executives, 23 managers, 10 umpires and eight Negro League players. George is hoping McInnis is added to that list. The committee is set to meet this coming fall at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings.
"He meets every standard for Hall of Fame electability," George said in his letter to the Era's Committee. "He is the best and the most qualified from the pre-1950 Early Baseball category and he was the best American League first baseman in the dead ball era (1901-1919)."
McInnis has the stats to back up that claim.
In his 19 year MLB career spanning from 1909-1926 with the Philadelphia Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Boston Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates, hit .308 for his career with 2,406 hits in 2,128 career games. He also hit 20 career homers during the dead ball era to go along with 872 runs scored, 1,060 RBIs, 312 doubles and 101 triples. He hit over .300 12 times and has more career hits than Ted Williams. He also won four World Series championships.
The Gloucester native was also a standout in the field as he held the record for most consecutive errorless games (163), which he set in 1921 and 1922, for 51 years.
He made his Major League debut at the age of 18 in 1909 and he also had his 1918 season abbreviated due to his military service.
Major League Baseball's Era's Committee has heard these numbers before, as George put in his case for McInnis to be enshrined two decades ago. But this time he has shifted his approach.
"In recent years the barometer for players selected is how they stack up in their era, were they one of the greatest players in the era they played," George said. "During the dead ball era, the eight American League teams employed 49 players at first base, and he outperformed them all. He is the preeminent example of a player whose name slipped through the cracks."
In the 19 years and three decades he competed in the majors, McInnis is one of 17 players to hit .305 or over while collecting more than 2,400 hits. The other 16 have all been enshrined in Cooperstown including Ty Cobb, Rogers Hornsby, Babe Ruth, Tris Speaker and Nap Lajoie to name a few.
In fact, McInnis has more hits and a similar career average to three other players in his era that are Hall of Famers in Edd Roush (.323 average, 2,377 hits), Joe Sewell (.312, 2,226), and Jim Bottomley (.310, 2,313).
While not a power hitter, McInnis has more RBI than two of the era's most prominent power hitters in Hall of Famers Frank Baker and George Kelly.
He is also sixth on the all time list of hitters with the fewest strikeouts per at bat, tied with Hall of Famer Tris Speaker at .028. Four of the five players ahead of him are currently in the Hall of Fame in Joe Sewell (.016), Willie Keeler (.019), Lloyd Waner (.022) and Nellie Fox (.023). McInnis had four seasons where he struck out less than 10 times including six times in 596 plate appearances in 1924.
In the dead ball era, McInnis is also 10th in hitting at .309 while well respected baseball author and historian Bill James put "Stuffy" on his 1910-1919 All-Star team as its starting first baseman.
Of the nine Hall of Fame players who played their entire careers between 1908 and 1935, McInnis has more hits than all but one of them, only four of them have more RBI and only two have more seasons hitting above .300.
His defense was also elite in his era as he led the American League in fielding average six times. Those would have led to likely Gold Glove Awards, which did not exist in his era but are frequently used to bolster a player's Hall of Fame candidacy.
To this day, 93 years after his retirement, McInnis is still ranked in the top 15 in six fielding categories including putouts and chances. He put together a fielding percentage of .999 in the 1921 season.
He was known for his innovative moves at first base, and one of the first to use the "knee reach", which was a full ground-level split to help stretch for throws. He also saved a lot of teammates from committing errors thanks to his ability to scoop and catch throws at the bag.
McInnis' defense drew the praise of Hall of Famer Paul Waner.
"I played first once in a while. I didn't know very much about how to play (the position) at the beginning," Waner said. "But one of the greatest fielding first baseman of all time practiced and practiced with me until I knew my way around the bag well enough to make do. That was Stuffy McInnis, the great first baseman of the Philadelphia Athletics.
I joined the Pirates in 1926 and it was one of Stuffy's last year's in baseball. He could still field the position like nobody in the business."
McInnis could hit with the best of them and he could certainly field with the best of them. The only hurdle left in his stellar career is being enshrined with the best of them.
"He is a Hall of Fame player by every metric," George said. "Hopefully he can get a fair shot this time around. We're talking about a guy who spent what should have been his senior year in high school in the big leagues with the Philadelphia A's. He was an excellent hitter, a transcendent fielder and a major contributor to four World Series championship teams."