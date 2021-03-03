'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif13It truly was a winter season like no other for Cape Ann High School sports teams.For the second sports season of the 2020-21 school year, a school year which will feature an unprecedented four sports seasons, teams played an abbreviated season against conference or league foes only.
Through it all, the action on the ice, the court or in the pool was as strong as it always is and there were several standout moments to highlight in the area.
Let's take a look at some of the highlights from the winter season.
COVID a factor
Unfortunately COVID-19 played a huge factor this winter as just about every team had a little bit of a pause, whether it was due to a positive test, a close contact, an opponent (or multiple opponents) being put on pause, and even a close contact of an opponent.
Being put on pause had a major impact on the season of multiple local teams, most notably in hockey.
Gloucester hockey faced a 17 day COVID pause and got in only nine of its 13 games scheduled with four big NEC North games cancelled. The Fishermen still had a successful season at 6-3, but the pause had them on the outside looking in on a great finish in the conference. It turned out Gloucester, Danvers, Marblehead, Masconomet and Winthrop could all beat each other on any given day, and Gloucester only got to play Danvers twice. The Fishermen would have been near the top of the unofficial league standings with a full slate of games and no pause.
Rockport hockey also had its season cut short, playing just six of a scheduled 10 games this winter. The Vikings finished 0-6 but were going head-to-head with some of the area's best Division 2 and even Division 1 programs such as Newburyport and Triton.
Gloucester boys basketball also saw its final two games cancelled.
Still, every team was still able to get in more than half a season.
Varsity debut a success
The Gloucester girls hockey team made its return to varsity action for the first time in well over a decade, and the program proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that it belongs playing at that level.
Gloucester, a co-op program with Rockport, finished with a record of 3-9-2 but they were competitive across the board. Peabody and Winthrop were the top two teams in the Northeast Hockey League and were the only teams that really gave Gloucester trouble. Outside of those two standout programs, Gloucester was 3-5-2 against the likes of Newburyport, Medford, Beverly, Marblehead and Masconomet with wins over Masco (twice) and Marblehead.
Head coach Caitlyn Bernick looks like she has a budding program on her hands with 10 freshmen that all played key contributing roles. Gloucester also had strong senior leadership in its first varsity season as Mia Salah led the North Shore in scoring with 20 points and Rachel Dailey was a rock in goal, splitting time with freshman Avery Olson.
It was a tough road for the program in entering a well established varsity league with several standout teams, but the Fishermen proved they belong and that they will be a factor in the years to come.
Milestones
There were multiple players on Cape Ann that reached career milestones this winter, one on the court and one on the ice.
Rockport's Kylie Schrock became just the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 points for the Vikings. Only a junior, she set the mark early in the season and went on to score over 11 points per game while playing a Cape Ann League schedule. Rockport usually plays an independent schedule filled with Division 4 teams. Schrock was still able to be a big factor this season against some of the most powerful Division 2 programs in the state such as Newburyport and Pentucket, along with other powerhouse programs such as Amesbury.
On the ice, Gloucester's Jack Costanzo became the first junior since 2007 to reach 100 career points. Costanzo scored 20 points in nine games on the season giving him 111 for his career in just 52 career games. He is currently tied for ninth on Gloucester's all time scoring list.
Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic cost a deserving player his chance at 1,000 career points. Gloucester's Gavyn Hillier, who played three seasons at Rockport before transferring to Gloucester in his senior year, was closing in on the milestone needing less than 15 points before the final two games were cancelled. In a normal season, Hillier would have played at least nine more games and would have been well over 1,100 points, but circumstances beyond his control were the deciding factor. Hillier has been one of the area's best players for three years now and deserves kudos for an outstanding high school career regardless of what his final point total was.
Contenders
The winter season only saw two local teams finish with winning records, and the Gloucester boys hockey and Manchester Essex boys basketball teams were two of the most interesting teams to watch in the area.
The Fishermen were once again an exciting team on the ice that can score goals on the best of defenses. Head coach Derek Geary had a one-two scoring punch of Jack Costanzo and Emerson Marshall, who scored 20 and 17 points respectively in the shortened season. Gloucester was one of the best teams in the NEC, a second meeting with Marblehead or Masco would have been must watch games, but unfortunately they never happened.
The future is looking bright for Gloucester as they lose only two top six defenseman and two top nine forwards to graduation. The team also had several standout freshman, led by Marshall, that played key roles and will only get better with age.
Head coach Tim St. Laurent also had a standout team this winter as the Hornets boys finished 7-4, good for second place in the CAL Baker. Manchester Essex was the only team in the CAL Baker to take down eventual league champ Hamilton-Wenham this winter.
The Hornets were a tough team to match up with as the size and muscle of players like Frank Wood and Will Larson combined with the inside-out game of Jack Shaw, the team's leading scorer, and the speed of point guard A.J. Pallazola gave teams fits all season long.