WOBURN-- Rockport head hockey coach Kyle Nelson could not fault his team's effort in the first round of the Division 3 North State Tournament against Watertown on Thursday night. In fact, he could only praise it.
The 12th-seeded Vikings skated right with the No. 5 Red Raiders all night, trading shots and hits for the duration in a complete, three period effort.
Watertown, however, proved to be the more opportunistic team, taking advantage of its scoring opportunities in a 3-1 win at O'Brien Rink.
"We battled all night," Nelson said. "That's what we asked for, a full 45 minute effort and we got it. We just didn't get enough quality scoring chances and when we did we didn't convert. They converted theirs and that was the difference."
Time in the attack zone and shots on goal (30-26 Watertown) were relatively even. But the Red Raiders never trailed on the night, taking a lead in the middle of the first and relying on stout defense to stymie the Rockport offense.
The Vikings came flying out of the gates playing very aggressive and putting five shots, the first five of the game, on Watertown goalie Kevin Greene (25 saves) in the first three minutes.
The Red Raiders would settle in and take a 1-0 lead 6:39 into the first when Keith Ricci scored on a wrist shot from the slot after the puck rattled off a few players in front of the crease.
"We took it to them early and that's what we wanted to do," Nelson said. "I think it shocked them a little bit. But they're a good team. They settled in and once they got the first goal they didn't look back."
Rockport continued to skate right with Watertown in the second, but found itself chasing a larger deficit heading into the third.
Raffi Lachinian made it 2-0 Red Raiders when he took advantage of a turnover in the middle of the defensive zone and went top shelf from the slot.
Ricci put the game out of reach just 11 seconds into the third to extend the Watertown advantage to 3-0.
The Vikings continued to press and got on the board with 2:37 to go when Frew Rowen put home a pass from John Andrew on a 2-on-1 break to cut the deficit to 3-1. But that was as close as Rockport would get.
With the loss, Rockport finishes up the season at 9-9-3, showing serious improvements in qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in seven years. After an 0-5-2 start, the Vikings finished up the regular season by going 9-3-1 in their final 13 games to storm into the postseason.
"The seniors showed great leadership this season and got the team back to the tournament," Nelson said. "It started with them buying in and everyone else followed suit. Now the young guys know what it takes to get here and they can build off of that going forward."
Division 3 North First Round
No. 5 Watertown 3, No. 12 Rockport 1
Rockport 0 0 1| 1
Watertown 1 1 1| 3
1st Period: W, Keith Ricci (Colin Campbell, Daniel Tattrie) 6:39.
2nd Period: W, Raffi Lachinian (Michael Cormier, Jack Dickie) 10:54.
3rd Period: W, Ricci (un.) :11; R, Frew Rowen (John Andrew) 11:23.
Saves: R, Cal Twombly 27; W, Kevin Greene 25.
Records: W, 13-5-2; R, 9-9-3.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.