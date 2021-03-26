Week 3 Primer

Two weeks are in the books with five more to go in the abbreviated "Fall 2" 2021 season.
With two games under their belts, both Gloucester and Manchester Essex are starting to establish an identity. Both teams will be put to the test this week as Gloucester has a last minute trip to Tech Boston on Friday night (6 p.m.) while Manchester Essex hosts a very solid Amesbury team on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m.).
Here's a look at what to expect from each game.
GLOUCESTER (2-0) at TECH BOSTON (0-2), FRIDAY AT ROBERTS FIELD, DORCHESTER (6 p.m.)
When Gloucester has the ball: The Fishermen really started to establish an offensive identity in last week's 22-0 win over Salem. The Fishermen have been switching back and forth between the Wing-T and Spread offenses this season, and after two games they have executed the Wing-T much better. The sophomore running back tandem of Frank DeSisto and Caleb DeCoste have been sharing the load with a much improved offensive line opening up holes to run through.
While the Wing-T has looked better, the Spread is still something opponents will need to respect, as we saw on a perfectly executed fade route from quarterback Brett Gaipo to tight end Jayden DelTorchio to give Gloucester a two-score lead at the half. The Fishermen have used those formations wisely and when needed to keep the defense honest.
When Tech Boston has the ball: When the Bears are on offense, Gloucester will have to keep a close eye on quarterback Julius Gillard, who is a jack of all trades type of signal caller. Tech Boston likes to spread the field with three and sometimes four wide receivers, but Gillard is the focal point. He can make plays on designed runs and scrambles and has a more than adequate throwing arm. Tech Boston spreads the ball around in the passing game and does not rely too heavily on one player but has big play capabilities.
Gloucester keys to victory: With a long bus ride and the team's first away game, getting off to a fast start is paramount for Gloucester on Friday night. The Fishermen are the favorites and Gloucester is a larger school, so they must take command of the game early on and set the tempo for the rest of the night. Of course, controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball will also be a big key for Gloucester as it is every week.
Tech Boston keys to victory: The Bears are going to have to find a way to connect on some big plays to stay in the game. Gloucester's defense has been stout through two weeks, allowing 14 points and playing equally tough against the run and pass. If Tech Boston hits a big play it could be the momentum turn it needs to pull off an upset. If Gloucester defense can keep everything in front of them and not allow the home run ball they should be in good shape.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (1-1) vs. AMESBURY (1-1), SATURDAY AT HYLAND FIELD, MANCHESTER (1 p.m.)
When Manchester Essex has the ball: The Hornets are still looking to find a rhythm on offense after scoring only 26 points in two games this season. Manchester Essex will be looking to establish some balance this week. The passing game has been a big strength early on with quarterback Will Levendusky and receiver A.J. Pallazola forming one of the Cape Ann League's most dangerous combinations. The Hornets, however, have struggled to run the football and will have to establish that against a physical defense on Saturday afternoon. Manchester Essex will need the run game to be efficient this week.
When Amesbury has the ball: The Indians are a run heavy squad that has attempted only seven passes through two games. That means Manchester Essex will have to withstand a physical battle on the defensive side of the football. Running backs Kyle Donovan and Brady Dore share the rushing load. Donovan has been particularly productive this season, averaging over seven yards per carry.
Manchester Essex keys to victory: The key for the Hornets will be to win the turnover battle. That was the big key in last week's 13-10 win over Triton and that will be the key again this week. While Triton moved the ball a week ago, the Manchester Essex defense was opportunistic and took advantage of every mistake Triton made. If Manchester Essex is on the plus side of the turnover battle it has a good chance to pull off the upset.
Amesbury keys to victory: There's no secret to what Amesbury wants to do and that's play smash mouth football. The Indians will be looking to win by winning the physical battle.