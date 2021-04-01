Now that both the Gloucester and Manchester Essex football teams have three games under their belts, both teams are beginning to develop an identity as midseason approaches.
That identity will be put to the test this week as both squads face their toughest challenge of the season to date.
Gloucester gets its first shot at a Northeastern Conference North team on Saturday at Beverly. While the Fishermen (3-0) enter with a superior record, the Panthers (1-2) have played a much more difficult schedule in the early going. This old time rivalry, which is being played for the 110th time (Beverly leads the all time series 60-45-4). The two rivals usually bring the best out of each other and this will be a big litmus test for Gloucester.
Manchester Essex, on the other hand, is taking on a Lynnfield team that may be the best team in the entire Cape Ann League. The Pioneers are rolling after wins over Newburyport and Pentucket, two of the CAL Kinney's best squads, over the last two weeks. The Hornets, on the other hand, are looking to build off of a solid performance in a tight loss to Amesbury a week ago.
Here's a look at what to expect from each contest.
GLOUCESTER (3-0) at BEVERLY (1-2), SATURDAY AT FORTI FIELD (1 p.m.)
When Gloucester has the ball: The Fishermen will continue to rely on that two-pronged rushing attack of Frank DeSisto (370 yards rushing) and Caleb DeCoste. The two sophomores have complemented each other well in the early going with wingback Aidan Cornetta and the passing attack led by quarterback Brett Gaipo spelling the duo.
The Fishermen will be taking on a large and physical Beverly defensive line so getting a push to the second level will be key. This could turn into a physical battle. The Panthers allowed 24 combined points in its last two games against Danvers. They struggled in Week 1 against Marblehead in a blowout loss (34-7).
When Beverly has the ball: The Panthers are a run first team with Jordan Irvine (team-high 198 yards), Jaichaun Jones and Joey Loreti splitting the work load. Beverly likes to control the clock and run behind a physical offensive line. Irvine is the team's big play back as he averages just under 10 yards per carry while Loreti and Jones grind out yards in between the tackles.
Quarterback Danny Morency can also throw the ball when he needs to and is an athletic quarterback who can scramble. He has three touchdown passes so far this season.
The Gloucester defense will have to respect both the run and the pass. Tackling will be key for Gloucester as Beverly has some standout athletes.
Gloucester keys to victory: Keep the score low and stay within striking distance. This game could be a grind with yards and points tough to come by. If the Fishermen can keep the Panthers off the scoreboard and keep themselves within a score throughout the afternoon, they will be in good position to pull off a big road win.
Beverly keys to victory: Finish strong. Beverly started fast a week ago in a 17-14 loss to Danvers, letting a 14-0 lead slip away in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Even if the Panthers start fast again on Saturday, they will need to keep it up in the second half.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (1-2) vs. LYNNFIELD (3-0), SATURDAY AT HYLAND FIELD (1 p.m.)
When Manchester Essex has the ball: The Hornets have struggled to put points on the board with just 23 points in three weeks, and a game against one of the league's elite would be a perfect time to break out of that funk.
Quarterback Will Levendusky has been a two-way standout, throwing and running while A.J. Pallazola has been the team's biggest play maker catching the ball and on edge rushes.
The running game has yet to be established through three weeks and that will be the key again for Manchester Essex this week. Balance on offense would open up so many more opportunities for the team's athletic skill guys to make plays.
When Lynnfield has the ball: The Hornets faced a grind it out team last week in Amesbury. This week, it's the opposite as Lynnfield is a high flying team that likes to spread the field.
Still, the Pioneers are a balanced offense that can play whatever style the game dictates. They put up big points in Week 1 in a 46-21 rout of Triton but won on defense the next two weeks with 13-7 wins over Newburyport and Pentucket.
Lynnfield likes to air it out with quarterback Austin Sutera. The signal caller has many weapons to throw to, most notably Jack Ford on the outside. The Pioneers are pass first but also have a competent running game, led by D.J. Capachietti.
Manchester Essex keys to victory: The Hornets must hit on some big plays. They have that capability with athletes all over the backfield and they must break a few big ones to keep with with a team as potent as the Pioneers this week.
A couple big plays, especially early, can change the face of a game.
Lynnfield keys to victory: The Pioneers will be looking to get off to a hot start to establish a lead early and make Manchester Essex play catch up. Lynnfield is the favorite in this one and does not want to let a scrappy and confident team like the Hornets hang around.