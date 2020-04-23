The news was swift on Tuesday afternoon, and it was devastating to local high school athletes.
The remainder of the 2020 school year has been cancelled with students undergoing virtual learning from home and, as a result, the spring sports season is cancelled along with it.
Of course you have to feel for those senior athletes who did not get the chance to finish off their respective high school careers on their own terms. You also have to feel for the underclassmen and coaches that will not get the chance to show their stuff. Some players were going to have breakout seasons this spring and some were going to catch the eye of college coaches, now we can only think about what could have been.
It's a tough pill to swallow, but it's also tough to argue with a decision that is made with public safety in mind. This is an unprecedented situation that runs much deeper than sports and a situation that has called for unprecedented action.
With that said, it really is too bad that we do not get to see the local teams in action this spring, because it probably would have been another good one.
Not only is the spring season an exciting time of year because the weather is finally clearing up (after a miserable April of course) and we can watch games outdoors. It has also been the best season collectively on Cape Ann in recent years with multiple teams making deep tournament runs each year.
That success reached its peak a year ago when three teams, Gloucester softball, Manchester Essex baseball and Manchester Essex girls lacrosse, all reached their respective state championship games with Manchester Essex baseball taking home the Division 4 State Championship.
Seeing all three of these teams defend their sectional and in the case of the Hornets baseball team state titles this spring.
Manchester Essex baseball had a senior laden team a year ago but had been reloading talent since B.J. Weed took over as head coach. I was really looking forward to seeing what a younger but still ultra talented Hornets team could do this spring.
The same goes for the Hornets girls lacrosse program, who was slated to have a lot of new faces in the starting lineup, but that's another program that finds way to compete with the best every single year.
Gloucester softball was another team that was in an interesting spot. The two-time NEC champs and Division 2 North champs in 2019 predictably graduated a lot of talent, but there was some elite young talent on last year's team including three freshmen in the starting lineup and several sophomores and juniors that were returning a year older and ready to compete.
The success would not have ended with those three teams either.
Head coach Rory Gentile and the Gloucester baseball team may have had the most talent coming back this spring a year after winning 18 games and the Northeastern Conference. Gentile had his ace, Zach Abbott, back in the fold along with catcher E.J. Field and several other starters, including big bats in the lineup and defensive standouts.
The Fishermen were going to be a legitimate state title contender with the blend of talent and experience.
The same can be said for the Manchester Essex girls tennis team, which can be said for that program every year. The Hornets won the state title in 2018, reached the sectional finals eventually losing to the state champ in 2019, and they were set to have a wealth of talent back in the lineup including Brown University bound Olivia Mariotti, who did not lose a match in each of the previous two seasons.
In Rockport, both the baseball and softball teams looked poised for breakout seasons. On the baseball diamond head coach John Parisi had a plethora of arms coming back, including multiple underclassmen that have thrown a ton of varsity innings. The same can be said for the softball program, which was slated to return a starting lineup full of big bats and a young pitcher in sophomore Kelsea Anderson that looked like she was going to turn into a bona fide ace.
Manchester Essex softball was in the same boat. After reaching the tournament and winning a round, the Hornets were slated to return their battery of All League performers in pitcher Sydney Levasseur and catcher Claire Gendron.
There is some serious athletic talent on Cape Ann when it comes to spring sports, and those talented players looked like they were all heading for big seasons in 2020.
Unfortunately, that has all been taken away through circumstances beyond their control.
It was going to be one heck of a ride that was probably going to stretch well into June. But now we can only think about what if, and that is truly a shame.