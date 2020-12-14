The winter high school sports season is finally here. Schools have gotten the go-ahead to practice at the local level and teams have a new set of COVID-19 restrictions and modifications to get used to in every sport. But the season can finally begin on Monday afternoon with the first day of winter tryouts and preseason workouts.
Local basketball, hockey, swimming and gymnastics teams will have plenty of time to get acclimated to some of the rule changes as the preseason is extended this year. Teams will get three-plus weeks of preseason practices before beginning regular season action in early January. The Rockport and Manchester Essex basketball teams are the first to start out, opening up on Tuesday, January 5. Indoor track has been moved to the "Fall 2" season, beginning in late February, while wrestling will not be competing in the winter.
Here's a look at a few things to expect from each school during the winter 2021 season.
GLOUCESTER
The Fishermen will be welcoming in a new varsity program this winter with girls hockey making a return to the varsity level after four years as a junior varsity program. Gloucester last competed as a varsity program well over a decade ago and will be part of the Northeastern Hockey League along with Beverly, Masconomet, Marblehead, Medford, Newburyport, Peabody and Winthrop.
Caitlyn Bernick takes over as head coach of the program, which is a co-op program with Rockport High School.
The boys basketball program will also be welcoming a new head coach, a familiar face in the program both as a coach and player. Adam Philpott, the second leading scorer in program history, takes over for Khris Silveria, who stepped down after the 2020 season. Philpott, a 2011 GHS grad, served as Silveria's assistant for the previous five seasons. He inherits a team with up to four starters returning this winter.
On the ice, the Gloucester boys hockey team is looking to build off of three straight winning seasons and looking to contend in the NEC North. Head coach Derek Geary has three of his top five scorers returning and his top defensive pairing back in the fold. The team, however, will have to find a way to replace 2020 NEC MVP Connor Vittands in goal.
ROCKPORT
Rule changes are not the only thing Rockport will be dealing with this fall as the girls basketball and boys hockey teams will be moving back into the Cape Ann League. COVID-19 restrictions have forced schools to stick with league schedules only and the shift is a one-year thing for both programs. The Lady Vikings normally play an independent schedule while the hockey team competes in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.
Both squads will be playing a much more difficult schedule as a result. Both teams are looking to build off of winning seasons in 2020.
The Vikings will also send an experienced boys basketball team onto the court this winter. Head coach Phil Whitley's team had no seniors in 2020, meaning everyone on the roster played a significant role a season ago.
MANCHESTER ESSEX
The Hornets look to be very competitive on the hardwood, as usual.
The boys are looking to be in the mix for the CAL title again this season, they won the crown in 2019 and finished second in the league in 2020. Head coach Tim St. Laurent has three starters returning from last year's team including a combination of size, speed and shooting ability. The Hornets should be right in the mix again this winter.
On the girls side, the Hornets will be led by a standout group of guards and look to be one of the fastest teams in the CAL. Manchester Essex had a winning season last winter and is looking to build off of that.
In the pool, the Hornets also look strong and look to contend for a CAL title. Unfortunately a lot of the team's top swimmers will not be able to compete in state meets this winter.