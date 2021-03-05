Winter Sports MVP- Mia Salah, Gloucester Hockey: Having a player of Salah's caliber gave the Gloucester girls hockey program instant credibility in its varsity return. Salah was one of the top performers in the Northeastern Hockey League as her end-to-end speed and snappy wrist shot. She led the North Shore with 14 goals on the season and she had six assists to go with it.
Willow Barry, Gloucester Swimming: Gloucester's senior captain was a jack of all trades swimmer this winter, putting up points in a wide variety of events. She was a frequent high point scorer in the individual medley, a race where a swimmer swims all four strokes, and she was also a key contributor to a number of strong relay performances.
Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex Basketball: The Gloucester Daily Times Fall MVP had another standout season in the winter as she was an All League point guard for the Hornets. Athanas is one of the CAL's best defenders thanks to her superior athleticism and quickness. She is also a great ball handler that can play in transition and half court sets.
Gianna Huet, Manchester Essex Basketball: Huet was a dangerous scorer from beyond the arc and was the area's leader in three-pointers for girls. The senior captain led Manchester Essex in scoring with 11 points per game and was named a CAL All-Star for her work in the back court.
Ella Marshall, Gloucester Basketball: A four-year varsity starter, Marshall was the team's primary ball handler this winter and the team's leading scorer. Her speed and athleticism made her a two-way standout. Marshall can take the ball to the basket on the offensive end while she is one of the team's top defensive players.
Caroline McKay, Gloucester Swimming: McKay did not get to compete for the chance to win an individual conference title and qualify for a state meet as she did a year ago, but the junior was still one of the most consistent performers in the NEC. McKay excels in the freestyle but has won a wide variety of events for Gloucester including the individual medley.
Kylie Schrock, Rockport Basketball: Schrock continued to be one of the area's most dominant players, even with the Vikings playing an incredibly difficult CAL schedule. The junior, who reached 1,000 career points this season, was facing constant double-teams and extra attention from some of the states best Division 2 and Division 3 programs and was still able to score more than 11 points per game and lead the team in rebounds.