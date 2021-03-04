'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif13Winter Sports MVP- Jack Costanzo, Gloucester Hockey: One of the area's most dynamic talents, the junior once again scored at a rapid pace this season in leading the Fishermen with 20 points in just nine games. Costanzo became the 13th player in program history to reach 100 career points and he currently sits at 111 career points in just 52 games. An elite skater with a top notch wrist shot and the ability to set up his teammates, Costanzo could not be held in check by any defense this winter.
Kyle Beal, Rockport Basketball: The Vikings needed to find a No. 1 scorer this winter and Beal stepped into that role in a big way. A sharp shooter that can put up big points in a hurry when he gets going, the senior guard can knock down long range shots from anywhere beyond the arc. He led the Vikings with 16 points per game this season and went over 20 on multiple occasions.
Jack Fernandes, Gloucester Swimming: The 2021 swim season was held virtually, but Fernandes still managed to put together some impressive times while competing against only himself in the pool. Fernandes was one of the team's most consistent point scorers this winter and excelled in the butterfly stroke as he was one of the best in the NEC swimming that stroke.
Sam Groleau, Gloucester Swimming: A state qualifier and All Conference performer as a junior, Groleau was still able to turn in a standout senior season in the pool in the virtual format. Groleau racked up the wins and points in events such as 500 freestyle, 100 breakstroke and several relay events.
Gavyn Hillier, Gloucester Basketball: The 6-foot-5 big man brought a complete offensive game to the table as he could shoot from the outside and take on defenders in the block. Hillier was Gloucester's leading scorer this winter with just under 15 points per night and he was also one of the team's top rebounders thanks to his length.
Emerson Marshall, Gloucester Hockey: Only a freshman, Marshall burst onto the scene in a big way this winter with seven goals in his first two varsity games. His 14 goals led the Fishermen this winter as he proved to have a nose for the goal in many ways. Marshall is a strong skater with a strong shot who can also power his way into the greasy areas in front of the net.
Zach Oliver, Gloucester Basketball: The junior sharp shooter continues to evolve into a complete player. Oliver is Gloucester's best three-point shooter, who averaged over 13 points per game. He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the foul line. Also a strong defender, Oliver established himself as the team's go-to offensive player in the season's stretch run.
A.J. Pallazola, Manchester Essex Basketball: The junior point guard was one of the most explosive players in the CAL as his speed and quickness made him a top tier player on both ends of the floor. Pallazola scored just over 12 points per game, but the offense ran through him as his ability to drive into the lane opened up shots for the entire team en route to a first team All CAL selection.
Sam Rice, Manchester Essex Swim: Even in a virtual season the CAL still held its league meet, and Rice was Manchester Essex's top performer. The senior All-Star is one of the league's fastest freestyle swimmers turning in a second place finish in the 50-freestyle and a third place finish in the 100-freestyle at the CAL Meet.
Jack Shaw, Manchester Essex Basketball: An inside-out threat, Shaw led Manchester Essex and all of Cape Ann with just over 17 points per game this winter thanks to his well rounded skillset. The CAL All-Star has the size and strength to mix it up inside, scoring in the paint and grabbing rebounds. He can also stretch the floor and is one of the area's most potent shooters as well.
Rowan Silva, Rockport Hockey: The Vikings only got a half season in this winter, but Silva was a force and was named first team All Cape Ann League for his efforts. The senior forward accounted for four of Rockport's six goals this season and he assisted on another meaning he factored in on 83% of Rockport's goals this season.