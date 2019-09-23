The Gloucester girls soccer team had its first Northeastern Conference crossover game of the season on Monday as Winthrop visited Newell Stadium.
While possession was basically even and scoring chances were back and forth, Winthrop was able to capitalize on its chances and Gloucester was not. The result was a 4-0 Vikings win.
The loss moves Gloucester to 0-6 on the season and its postseason hopes took a big hit. The Fishermen are eligible to qualify via the Sullivan Rule, which allows teams to make the tournament with a losing record as long as it has a .500 record or better against teams in its own division.
The loss to Winthrop moves Gloucester to 0-2 against teams in Division 3 or lower meaning it has to win out in its two remaining games against Division 3 teams in Saugus and Swampscott.
Winthrop got on the board just four minutes into Monday’s match as a shot from just inside the box deflected off the head of a Gloucester back and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
Winthrop’s Maura Dorr took over from there. She scored in the 27th minute to make it 2-0 Vikings then found the back of the net again late in the first half to give her team a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.
Gloucester had its chances in the first half and actually controlled the flow of the game for the first 20 minutes, but could not find a way to score.
Winthrop capped the scoring in the middle of the second half on Dorr’s third goal of the game.
Gloucester returns to the pitch on Wednesday at Saugus (4 p.m.).
