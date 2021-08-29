Young Legends finishes up 2021 season, gets donation from Bruins

Young Legends Street Hockey finished up the 2021 and received a big donation to move the league closer to its goal of building a new street hockey rink at Stage Fort Park.
The Boston Bruins Foundation has made a donation of $100,000 towards the project to build a new street hockey rink at the site, which is currently the Stage Fort Park basketball court.
That has Young Legends closing in on the $425,000 estimated cost of the project, a tiled rink designed for street hockey. With that donation combined with several other donations from local businesses and groups, most notably from the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association and a Community Preservation Act Grant, the league has raised $331,000 to start on the project.
"It's starting to come together," Young Legends founder Carl Ellis said. "We're going to have a nice spoked B in the center of the court. We really wanted to revamp the playing area and give the community something we've never had before and thanks to some generous donations from the community and the Bruins Foundation we're getting really close."
Young Legends Street Hockey is a local league that has been playing at Stage Fort park since 2004 for local kids up to the eighth grade.
As for the season, the Bruins were ironically crowned champs of the league after its August 14 playoff, besting the field in a day-long tournament, which came at the conclusion of the summer-long regular season.