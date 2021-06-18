Young Legends Select team competes in National Tournament

For 17 years Young Legends Street Hockey has competed locally as a youth street hockey league at Gloucester's Stage Fort Park. This year, the league has expanded a bit, adding a Young Legends Select team that was launched in April 2021 and recently competed in a National Tournament.
In addition to the local youth league, which will once again be running this summer at Stage Fort Park, a traveling team league was put together to compete in tournaments across the state. The team practiced at Stage Fort Park, a rink in Salem Mass and at HockeyTown in Saugus to prepare for the US Nationals, which were held last month in Leominster, Mass.
The indoor rink in Leominster not only gave the local youth players a chance to compete against established teams outside the city, the players got the chance to play on the same street hockey rink surface that will be used when the Gloucester Street Hockey Rink is built at Stage Fort Park.
"Our players had a great experience competing against some of the best youth street hockey players in the country," Young Legends Street Hockey president Carl Ellis said. "We are looking forward to growing the program some one day we can maybe bring home a National title. For the first time our players played on a surface that was fast and the ball didn't bounce over any cracks. They are the first team from Gloucester to compete at that level and I'm very proud of our players and coaches."
The Young Legends Street Hockey season will be starting locally this summer and runs through August, the select team will also continue to compete in tournaments.
Young Legends Selects: Stefano Adelfio, Colin Ala, Jaeden Chipperini, Connor Cybulski, Cole Edmonds, Peter Gilraine, Owen McNally, Sam Mello, Kellen Moran, Ty Moran, Nick Nocella, Braeden Perry, Wesley Prevost,