With summer vacation winding down, the Young Legends Youth Street Hockey League has finished up its 2019 season with a full day of playoffs running this past Saturday.
After several games and eliminations, it was the Maple Leafs that stood tall ahead of the league's other five teams with a thrilling, 9-8 victory over the Flyers in the league championship game.
In a back-and-forth contest, the Maple Leafs and Flyers found themselves tied, 8-8 late in regulation until Emerson Marshall, the league's Regular Season and Playoff MVP, notched the game winner with just five seconds remaining.
Young Legends Street Hockey has been around since 2004 and has featured six teams, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, Rangers and Red Wings. This is the first time the Maple Leafs have won the league since its inaugural season, and the team's coach, Cody Tocco, was a player back in 2004.
Young Legends Street Hockey runs throughout the summer months for local youth street hockey players. The league is currently raising money to build an outdoor street hockey rink at the basketball court at Stage Fort Park, the league's current home.
