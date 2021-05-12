The Gloucester boys tennis team may have a young and inexperienced roster for the 2021 campaign, but head coach Derek Geary has seen plenty of reasons to be optimistic about his team’s prospects so far this season.
The Fishermen may have fallen to 0-2 with a 4-1 loss at the hands of Masconomet on Wednesday at the Gloucester High Tennis Courts, but they once again showed that they can compete with a very strong program.
“It’s a very young team, mostly freshman and sophomores,” Geary said. “And they were thrown right into the deep end with some quality opponents early in Swampscott and Masco. But they’ve already proven they can compete against some very good teams. It’s a very promising group.”
Gloucester is led by a trio of underclassmen at the singles spots.
Sophomore Jack Delaney plays the No. 1 spot and is one of the team’s best overall athletes. Andry Payano-Sousa is the No. 2 singles player and the freshman has showed a lot of potential in his first two matches. Freshman Anders Littman is at the No. 3 singles spot and has shown a very consistent and well rounded skill set.
“They’re all taking to the sport very quickly,” Geary said. “Jack is a great athlete at the No. 1 spot. He’s playing year round tennis players every match and embracing that role. I’m very excited about what Andry and Anders can do, they have put in a lot of effort to get better already.”
Gloucester’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Drew White and Noah Willette, both sophomores, picked up the team’s win on Wednesday afternoon against Masco and are two of the more experienced players on the team.
Senior captain Cam Muniz has taken up No. 2 doubles with freshman Cam Widtfeldt. Freshman Luke McElhenny, Cole Ciolino and Dominic Paone are also in the mix for some varsity action this spring.
“This is the most committed team I’ve had in five years,” Geary said. “They’re all showing up to practice early and staying late to hit balls. That kind of work ethic is what it’s all about.”
Gloucester returns to action on Friday at home against Swampscott (4 p.m.), its second match against the Northeastern Conference power this week.