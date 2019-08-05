Don't mistake the Marblehead Magicians' logo as being sinister looking; we like to think of it more as focused and intense. The nickname came about in 1934 when the Marblehead football team was in Miami to play a game against Edison (Fla.) High, and an assistant coach for the University of Miami who watched the locals said its offense "moved the ball like magicians". The nickname stuck.
Masconomet brings a boldness to its logo, the only one in our area to list both the school name and its nickname as part of the emblem. Alluding to their Chieftains moniker, a white arrowhead with thick red trim around it houses a striking 'M' in the middle. Beneath it, the school proudly announces itself to the viewer.
