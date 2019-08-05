The beauty in Gloucester's logo lies in its simplicity; a block 'G' in the school's predominant color, maroon, outlined in black, with their 'Fishermen' nickname in script across it. For many years the school used a variation of the famous Gloucester Fisherman's Memorial statue located along the city's boulevard, but has recently gone to this more modern look.
As the leather capital of the world for a time, Peabody's logo reflects its heritage as 'The Tanner City'. A menacing bull looking straight at the viewer, it's striking in its color scheme, featuring both a powder blue and navy blue with long, protruding horns. Those horns, on the school's turf field, stretch from one 30-yard-line to the other — that's a 40-yard long emblem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.