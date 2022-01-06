The schedule makers did not do the Gloucester indoor track and field squad any favors this season when it comes to the qualify of the team’s early season opponents.
The Fishermen were back in action after the holiday break on Thursday at the Smith Field House with their third Northeastern Conference crossover meet of the season against Marblehead. The Magicians traveled to Gloucester with a serious numbers advantage which led to a sweep with the boys winning, 59-27 and the girls picking up a 64-21 win. Both the Gloucester boys and girls fall to 0-4 on the season, 0-3 in NEC crossover action with the only Lynch Division meet coming against Masconomet in the season opener.
“We’ve seen a lot of tough teams early on and Marblehead is another quality opponent with a lot of depth,” Coleman said.
“We had some bright spots but we just couldn’t match that depth in every race.”
Gloucester had five individual pick up first place finishes.
On the boys side, Andrew Coelho won the 600m (1:29.3), Colby Rochford won the 1,000m (2:51.9) and Leo Vitale won the shot put (35-feet-4 1/2).
The Fishermen boys also got second place finishes from Aidan Almeida in the dash (7.1) and the high jump (5-feet-4), and Max Littman in the 2-mile (10:58.7). Third place finishes came from Nick Poulin in the mile (4:49.2), Kayky Barbosa in the 300m (42.6) and Kayden Souza in the shot put (33-feet-11).
The Gloucester girls got wins from Skye Ciolino in the mile (6:32.2) and Cameron Carroll in the shot put (28-feet-6). Faith Castellucci was second in the 600m (2:03.2) and Clara Emerson was second in the 1,00m (3:33.2). Third place finishes came from Fiona Auguet in the 300m (49.6), Rose Groleau in the 600m (2:04.4), Grace Boucher in the 1,000m (3:39.4), Linda Toromo in the shot put (23-feet-9) and Ella Young in the high jump (4-feet-2).
The good news for Gloucester is that it is past its toughest stretch of meets already with five more opponents remaining on the schedule. Outside of Peabody, the rest of Gloucester’s schedule is against NEC Lynch Division opponents starting on Monday at the Reggie Lewis Center against both Swampscott and Winthrop.
“We got the really tough ones out of the way now outside of Peabody,” Coleman said. “The schedule gets much more manageable from here on in and we are going up against some schools that we are really competitive with. It was good to get the experience in against these strong teams though and we got some good times to show for it.”