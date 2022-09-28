Four months ago, Natalie Aiello was not even sure where she wanted to go to college. Fast forward to the present day, and Aiello is a member of a Division 1 softball program.
The 2022 Gloucester High graduate and First Team All Northeastern Conference selection for the Fishermen decided to attend Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina for academic reasons. Furman is a well known Liberal Arts school and its academic prowess drew in Aiello, but softball was always on the back of her mind.
She was not recruited to play at the school and made her decision to attend the school late in the process, so landing a spot on the softball team seemed like a bit of a long shot. But Aiello got a chance to get noticed at a prospect camp on the campus in July, and she made the most of that opportunity.
“I was very indecisive about my college decision, but now that I am settled the whole thing feels like I’ve been living a dream,” Aiello said. “Once I figured out my plans over the summer I reached out to the coach and went to the prospect camp. I wasn’t recruited to play but I still wanted to give it a shot.”
After the prospect camp Aiello made enough of an impression on the staff to be invited to a more formal tryout with three other potential walk-on players. They were put through drills to test their raw skill sets at the plate, in the infield and outfield, both areas that are very familiar to Aiello.
Where the Gloucester native really thinks she made her mark, however, was in the baserunning portion of the workout. Aiello led GHS in runs scored and stolen bases last year as one of the fastest and savviest baserunners on the squad. She’s also a First Team All NEC 300m runner for GHS last winter.
“I think my speed was the biggest thing that made me stand out,” Aiello said. “I’ve always worked hard on my baserunning and I think it paid off there. I had a good feeling after the tryout, I thought I did well enough to get a roster spot.”
On September 16 it was official, Aiello received word that she made the team and was officially added to the roster as a Furman University Paladin.
“I was super excited when I got the official word,” Aiello said. “It was always my dream to play college softball and I couldn’t have asked for a better way for it to work out.”
Aiello has been right to work on the diamond and in the classroom since receiving word. She has started her freshman academic year along with fall softball practices and weekend team scrimmages. In October a fall season is going to start before the team gets going in the regular season in February 2023.
Aiello has been playing softball since she was an elementary school student and made quite the name for herself in her high school career at GHS. A varsity player since her eighth grade year and an every game starter since her freshman season, Aiello was a Conference All-Star as a junior and an All Conference selection as a senior, being recognized for her work at second base and as Gloucester’s leadoff hitter. She was a key contributor to the 2019 team that won the Eastern Mass. title and was a Division 2 State Finalist. During the tournament run she made two of the biggest defense plays of the tournament including the final out of the Division 2 State Semifinal win over Norton.
She finished off her high school softball career in style in late June, being named the MVP of the North Squad in the Agganis Softball All-Star Classic.
Now Aiello is on a Division 1 squad competing in the Southern Conference with schools such as Chattanooga, Samford and Wofford. Furman’s schedule also features a heavy dose of the most powerful Division 1 softball programs in the country in Clemson, Florida State and the University of South Carolina.