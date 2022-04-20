The spring high school sports season is not even three weeks old, but there are already several teams on Cape Ann that are establishing themselves as contenders.
Sure, most teams have only played about a quarter of a season and teams have plenty of time to grow and improve over the course of the next month-and-a-half, but here’s a look at some of the teams making waves already.
GLOUCESTER BOYS TENNIS (4-0)
The Fishermen were a young team in 2021 that showed flashes of potential en route to a first round state tournament win. In 2022, Gloucester looks like it has taken the next step forward as it has looked solid throughout the lineup in all four of its victories.
The team’s two biggest wins so far are a pair of 3-2 triumphs over Masconomet in Northeastern Conference crossover action, the program’s first two wins ever against the NEC newcomers. Gloucester also beat a Medford squad that knocked it out of the tournament in 2021.
The Fishermen are powered by their depth with Andry Payano-Sosa, Anders Littman and Luke McElhenny becoming a formidable trio of singles players. Drew White and Cameron Widtfeldt have also turned into a dominant doubles tandem for the defending NEC Lynch Division champs.
Look for Gloucester to be playing in the postseason again this spring and contending for the NEC Lynch crown once again.
MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS TENNIS (4-0)
As usual, the Hornets girls tennis team is looking strong a year after reaching the Division 3 State Finals. The team has won its first four games with three of them coming by a 4-1 score or better.
This season Manchester Essex is led by its dominant doubles play. Seniors Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko are back at No. 1 doubles after forming a dominant tandem a year ago and they have picked up right where they left off, sporting an undefeated record as a team this season. Grayson and Sienna Crocker have stepped in to form a great No. 2 doubles tandem as well while Vanessa Gregory has given the team some serious depth at the No. 3 singles spot.
The Hornets have a big stretch coming up with potential postseason foe Austin Prep on the schedule Wednesday and defending Cape Ann League Kinney Division champ Newburyport up on Monday.
Manchester Essex is once again the team to beat in the Cape Ann League Baker Division and will be a contender in the postseason as well.
MANCHESTER ESSEX BASEBALL (3-0)
Given their recent track record, it may not be fair to call the Hornets start a surprise, but given the fact that they had to replace several key contributors from a year ago and lost some of their best pitchers due to injury, the strong start has been a bit of a surprise.
Senior captain Vaughn O’Leary has led the way for Manchester Essex both on the mound and at the plate, but other standouts have emerged to help the team pull off some impressive wins in the early going. The two most impressive wins being a pair of victories over defending Northeastern Conference Lynch Division champ Marblehead.
The Hornets will really find out what they’re made of this week with a brutal stretch three game stretch in three days against CAL Baker rivals Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday and Thursday respectively and a non-league tilt with defending Division 3 North champ Bishop Fenwick on Friday. If Manchester Essex can take two of those three games, you’re looking at a real postseason threat.
ROCKPORT SOFTBALL (4-1)
The Vikings tasted defeat for the first time this season on Monday against Triton, but they are off to an outstanding start and look like a team that is going to be in it for the long haul in Division 5.
Rockport won its first four games and proved that it could win in different ways. In wins over Hamilton-Wenham and Georgetown, Rockport slugged its way to victory with a combined 30 runs. In wins over Everett and Pentucket, senior pitcher Kelsea Anderson took over with a shutout over the Sachems and a 17-strikeout performance against Everett. Having a pitcher like that keeps Rockport in every game against just about any opponent. At the dish, catcher Kylie Wheat and Anderson have led the charge with plenty of support up and down the lineup.
The Vikings have a difficult one on Wednesday against an Amesbury team that is not only the favorite in the entire CAL, but one of the best teams in the state this year. Other than Amesbury, Rockport is capable of beating any other squad in the CAL. Look for this team to continue to make some noise into the month of June.
GLOUCESTER BOYS LACROSSE (3-1)
An experienced Fishermen squad looks like it has taken a step up this season with their entire starting lineup returning from 2021.
Gloucester won its first three games of the season, two against NEC Lynch opposition, and suffered its only loss in overtime against a Beverly squad that is always near the top of the NEC Dunn Division standings. The Beverly game was a good barometer as it proved that the Fishermen can compete in NEC crossover action, which bodes well for their postseason chances.
Gloucester is a balanced squad this spring with strong defense, led by Keith Horne and Ryan Frates, and a quartet of elite offensive players in Robbie Schuster, P.J. Zappa, Jackson Low and Brett Cunningham. That kind of balance means that the Fishermen can win playing at any tempo. They look to be a contender in the NEC Lynch and a postseason caliber squad.
MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS TENNIS (4-1)
The Hornets only loss came to St. John’s Prep in a competitive match. Other than the opening day loss against a much larger school, Manchester Essex has taken care of business with a deep lineup.
John Pope has stepped into the No. 1 singles slot and has been outstanding in the early going. Roemer DeWidt has also shined in singles play this spring.
Manchester Essex is a tournament staple and is well on its way to a postseason berth again. The Hornets could also be the team to beat in the CAL Baker Division as they already sport a 2-0 record against league foes.
ROCKPORT GIRLS TENNIS (2-2)
A 2-2 record may not be eye popping, but the Vikings talent on the court has been. Rockport’s only two losses have come against the defending CAL Kinney champ in Newburyport and the defending CAL Baker champ in Manchester Essex. Both of those matches were highly competitive, especially a 3-2 loss to Manchester Essex.
Alexis Berglund and Michelle Allen have formed an elite duo at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively and the Vikings have the depth to go with it.
Look for Rockport to be playing come state tournament time.