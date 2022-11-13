For the second season in a row, the Manchester Essex field hockey team has advanced to the Division 4 Final Four.
The second-seeded Hornets were able to grind out a 1-0 win over No. 7 Lunenburg on Sunday morning in the Division 4 Quarterfinals at Hyland Field to punch their ticket to the Semifinals. Manchester Essex (15-3-3) will meet No. 3 Cohasset (15-5-1) on Tuesday night at Watertown High School (7 p.m.) with a trip to the Division 4 State Finals on the line. No. 1 Uxbridge, the defending Div. 4 State champ, takes on No. 4 Dover-Sherborn in Tuesday's other Semifinal.
Throughout the State Tournament, Manchester Essex has proven to be a second half team. With the decisive goal coming in the second half again in Sunday's win, Manchester Essex has now outscored its opponents 10-0 in the second half in three combined postseason win.
"We have really been playing well in the second half and we took command in the third and fourth quarters again today," Manchester Essex head coach Courtney Brown said. "That's not by design, we are always looking to come out and build leads early. But we haven't played poorly in our first halves it's just that we have been putting things together in the second half and putting games away in the tournament."
Sunday's game was scoreless until the 6:23 mark of the third quarter, when a great passing sequence led to the lone goal of the game. Caelie Patrick sent a long ball down the right wing, which was tracked down by Torrin Kirk to start a 2-on-1 break towards the Lunenburg circle. Kirk played the ball into the circle before firing a pass to Grace Gerhardt on the far post, who stuffed it inside the left post for the 1-0 Manchester Essex lead.
"Caelie just commands the ball so well and has such great field awareness," Brown said. "She really gets us going on offense and our forwards really stepped hard to the ball in the circle. It took a great play from three players to get that goal."
The Manchester Essex defense took care of the rest. Outside of a flurry late in the first half where the Blue Knights got three shots on goal and multiple corner tries, the Hornets held them in check for the rest of the game. Led by the play of Phileine DeWidt and Brigid Carovillano in the back, Hadley Levendusky from the defensive midfield and a few clutch stops from goalie Paige Garlitz, the Manchester Essex defense picked up its third straight shutout in the postseason.
While Lunenburg attempted to press for the tie, the Hornets dominated play in the midfield as the game wore on and did not allow the visitors a quality chance to tie the game.
"We are always looking to defend our circle before defending inside the circle," Brown said. "Stopping balls in transition is our biggest strength and it allowed us to have a lot of possession today. It also helped late to keep the ball away from them when they needed a goal."