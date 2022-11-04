The Manchester Essex football team set the tone for Friday's Division 8 First Round tilt against Quaboag in its first four offensive possessions of the night. In four drives, the fourth-seeded Hornets were off to the races, scoring four touchdowns and building a three-score lead by halftime en route to a 36-25 win at Hyland Field over the No. 13 Cougars.
"It's always important to come out and execute early on offense the way we did," said Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes, whose team improves to 6-3 with the win. "If you can score early and play from ahead it sets the tone for the rest of the game and you can stick to your game plan."
With the win, Manchester Essex advances to the Division 8 Quarterfinals next week against No. 5 Old Colony (8-1), 22-15 winners over No. 12 Ware in its First Round game on Friday.
Quaboag (7-2) came out looking to ball control the Hornets with a heavy dose of the run game out of the single-wing formation. The Cougars drove into the red zone on their first drive of the game behind the strong running from Brendan Burke (146 yards). But the Manchester Essex defense held strong and Quaboag had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Tyler Withers to take an early 3-0 lead.
Grimes credited his special teams as a good kickoff and strong kick coverage forced the Cougars to start their first drive inside their own 20.
"Special teams was big on that opening drive," Grimes said. "They needed that extra 15 yards, that was the extra first down they needed to get to the end zone. We made them go the length of the field then the defense held strong when it needed to."
The Hornets were in control from there as Camren Hubbard (team-high 92 yards rushing) scored from 41-yards on their first offensive possession of the night to take a 6-3 lead.
Manchester Essex quarterback Brennan Twombly then took over the game. The senior signal caller was involved in the last four Hornets scores with three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He threw for 274 yards on the night on 12-of-18 passing.
He gave the Hornets a 14-3 lead late in the first when he hit Declan Kirk in stride up the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown and then tossed the two-point conversion to Danny Wood. On the ensuing Hornets drive he ran it in on his own from five-yards out and then found Ben Hurd for the conversion to extend the lead to 22-3 early in the second.
After Quaboag scored to cut the deficit to 22-9, Twombly again found Kirk for another 38-yard touchdown reception and Jesse Oliver added the conversion to make it 30-9 Hornets at the half.
Kirk had a big day catching the football as he hauled in five passes for 138 yards and two scores. The senior, who leads the Hornets in receiving, has provided a big spark to the team since returning from a midseason injury.
"He's such a fast, shifty receiver that is always a threat to make a big play," Grimes said. "We can do so much with our offense when he's in there. He opens up a lot of things for us."
Manchester Essex picked up right where it left off in the second half with Preston Potter's 28-yard catch and run from Twombly for another touchdown to open up the biggest lead of the night at 36-9. Quaboag scored twice in the fourth to cut into the deficit but the game was never in doubt as Manchester Essex was in control throughout the second half.
The Hornets now turn their attention to No. 5 Old Colony with a trip to the Division 8 Semifinals on the line.
"I'll admit I don't know much about Old Colony but I know the coaching staff and I are champing at the bit to go over some film on them," Grimes said. "This is what's great about this system, playing some new teams we've never played before and being able to play in our weight class against a similar program. Any team that makes the quarterfinals is going to be tough so we will have to be on our game next week."
Division 8 First Round
No. 4 Manchester Essex 36, No. 14 Quaboag 25
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Quaboag (7-2) 3;6;0;16 |25
Manchester Essex (6-3) 14;16;6;0 |36
Q- Tyler Withers 25 field goal
ME- Camren Hubbard 41 run (run failed)
ME- Declan Kirk 38 pass from Brennan Twombly (Danny Wood pass from Twombly)
ME- Twombly 5 run (Ben Hurd pass from Twombly)
Q- Drew Martinez 27 pass from Zach Russell (kick failed)
ME- Kirk 38 pass from Twombly (Jesse Oliver run)
ME- Preston Potter 28 pass from Twombly (kick failed)
Q- Brendan Burke 8 run (Burke run)
Q- Russell 15 run (Burke run)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Q: Brendan Burke 22-146, Drew Martinez 5-12, Zach Russell 5-11, Tyler Withers 5-(-2). ME: Camren Hubbard 12-92, Henry Otterbein 3-39, Jesse Oliver 4-24, Brennan Twombly 5-11, Becket Walker 3-(-8), Carson Croft 1-(-10).
Passing- Q: Russell 10-19-137-1-0, Martinez 1-5-41-0-0, Burke 0-1-0-0-0. ME: Twombly 12-18-274-3-0.
Receiving- Q: Withers 4-86, Burke 4-46, Martinez 2-36, Dylan Cummings 1-10. ME: Declan Kirk 5-138, Otterbein 2-64, Danny Wood 2-34, Preston Potter 2-33, Oliver 1-5.