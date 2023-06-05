The Manchester Essex boys lacrosse team was firing on all cylinders in Monday's Div. 4 Round of 32 contest with Bourne.
The 10th-seeded Hornets scored in bunches and stifled the Canalmen offense in a dominant, 17-6 win at Hyland Field.
"This was a total team effort and we had an answer for everything they threw at us," Manchester Essex head coach Jon Siderewicz said. "We really came to play offensively and the fundamentals and communication were there defensively too."
It was a back-and-forth opening frame with Manchester Essex taking a 3-2 edge into the second quarter. From there, however, the Hornets dominated play on both ends of the field.
A 4-1 edge in the second quarter gave the Hornets a 7-3 lead at halftime and they put the game in the third quarter with five straight goals to open the frame for a 12-4 lead after three. The No. 10 seed continued to extend that lead in the fourth for the 17-6 win.
Quinn Brady and Jesse Oliver led the Manchester Essex attack with Brady scoring a game-high five goals and Oliver chipping in four to go along with an assist. Cormac Edgerton had a goal and three assists while Declan Kirk, Charles Thurlow, Dougie Pratt, Alex Fraser, Camren Hubbard, Chase Dickson and Carson Croft had a goal each.
"(Bourne) threw a zone at us but luckily we have some good shooters to take advantage," Siderewicz said. "That was the game plan, put a lot of shots on goal and convert on our rebound opportunities."
The Hornets were also dominant on the defensive end, winning ground ball battles and limiting Bourne's scoring chances. Jack DiPasquale had seven saves in goal while Brennan Twombly, Mark Pllock, Sam Athanas, Aaron Crompton and Jarrett Croft all played well on defense.
Manchester Essex was especially tough on defense in the second and third quarters, holding Bourne to just two goals while scoring nine of their own to take command of the game.
With the win, Manchester Essex (15-5) will take on No. 7 Lynnfield (11-8) in the Round of 16 at Lynnfield HS (date and time TBA). This will be the second matchup between the two squads, Manchester Essex took the first meeting, 10-9 in the regular season.