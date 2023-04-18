The regular season is already a quarter of the way through and teams are still searching for a way to slow down the Manchester Essex boys lacrosse team.
The Hornets continued their hot start on Tuesday at Hyland Field with a 13-7 win over Cape Ann League Baker Division rival Hamilton-Wenham, their fifth straight win to open up the season.
“(Hamilton-Wenham) is a game that’s always circled on the calendar when the schedule comes out,” Manchester Essex head coach Jon Siderewicz said.
“We came out firing on all cylinders today. It was great to see the team put in a full 48 minute effort in a big game.”
It was Manchester Essex’s dominance in the face-off circle, winning 20 of 24 chances, to keep the Generals at bay. Quinn Brady and Declan Kirk frequently gave Manchester Essex possession, which prevented Hamilton-Wenham from cutting into the early lead Manchester Essex built.
Kirk and Jesse Oliver found the back of the net in the first two minutes of the game to make it 2-0 and the Hornets rolled from there. Goals from Dougie Pratt and two from Brady saw the Hornets build a 5-1 lead after one and thanks to a solid all around effort on both ends of the field they were able to continue to inch ahead of the Generals from there.
Hamilton-Wenham found a little success in the second, cutting the deficit to 6-3 and it looked like the visitors could take some momentum into the half. But the Hornets ended up heading into halftime swinging momentum in their favor as Brady and Oliver scored in the final two minutes of the half to extend the Manchester Essex lead to 8-3.
Brady and Oliver powered the Hornets offensively all afternoon as Brady has four goals and a pair of assists while Oliver had a team high five goals and one helper.
“We started off hot and we kept it going,” Siderewicz said.
“They threw a zone defense on us in the second quarter but we figured out what we needed to do late in the half and found some things in close. (Quinn and Oliver) really came to play today and had some nice finishes.”
The Hornets continued to extend the lead in the third with an early goal from Brady and goals from Chase Dickson and two more from Oliver to make it 12-5 after three. Oliver would add his fifth of the day in the fourth.
As strong as Manchester Essex was offensively, it was just as good on the defensive end of the field. Goalie Jack DiPasquale made eight saves with Brennan Twombly and Daniel Wood leading the defensive charge in front of him.
“This is a veteran team and that playing experience came up big for us today,” Siderewicz said. “We did really well communicating off ball. They have some guys who can shoot and we did a good job taking that away early to take them out of their game.”
The Hornets are back on the field Friday morning at Essex Tech (10 a.m.).