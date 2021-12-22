The Manchester Essex boys basketball team has really showed off its balance in the early stages of the 2021-22 season.
Playing without injured senior captain A.J. Pallazola, one of just two returning varsity regulars in the lineup this season, the Hornets have relied on several players to pick up the slack in his absence. Through four games, the team has thrived as it has balance on offense and its usual defensive tenacity.
After Wednesday’s 62-36 victory over Rockport, the Hornets are now 4-0 on the season.
“It’s a great feeling to go into Christmas Day being 4-0, it makes the holiday that much better,” Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. “There are a lot of new faces in the lineup and we’re playing without A.J. but I truly believe this stretch will make us better in the long run. We’re really playing as a team.”
Through four games, Manchester Essex has had four different leading scorers. Sophomore Cade Furse, Manchester Essex’s other returning varsity regular, led the team in the opener, junior Brennan Twombly in the next game, junior Sam Athanas in the next and junior Patrick Cronin on Wednesday night with 16 points. All four players were also in double figures on Wednesday with Furse scoring 14, Twombly with 12 and Athanas with 10.
“I love the balance we’ve shown,” St. Laurent said. “Patrick took good shots tonight, he’s tough to cover when he goes to the basket and uses his length. Cade has experience and he’s only a sophomore. Brennan can jump through the roof and Sam can knock down shots from all over. The team plays hard on the defensive end of the floor too.”
Defensively, Manchester Essex has also shined as the team is allowing under 50 points per game and an opponent has scored more than 50 just once so far this season.
The Hornets show teams a bunch of different looks but are always aggressive, whether it’s in the half court or full court sets. The team had it going defensively on Wednesday night, forcing more than 20 turnovers and had several blocks in transition.
“They just work hard on that end of the floor,” St. Laurent said. “We blocked a lot of shots that looked like easy layups and we’re always aggressive. We pulled back a little on the press tonight but we were still able to get into passing lines, force tough shots and get the turnovers we needed.”
Manchester Essex was in control from the jump against Rockport (0-5). The Hornets jumped out to a 15-4 lead heading into the second frame after Cronin knocked down a three at the buzzer.
Rockport, however, battled back in the second, cutting the deficit to three on multiple occasions thanks to the hot shooting of Bowen Slingluff, who led Rockport with 14 points, nine coming in the first half.
Manchester Essex, however, got that lead up to six at the half and expanded it with a dominant showing in the third and fourth quarters. Behind seven points in the frame from Furse, Manchester Essex took a 42-29 lead into the fourth. In the final frame, the Hornets defense was the story as they continued to force turnovers and score in transition, pushing the lead up to a game-high 62-39 by the time the final buzzer sounded.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday at Gloucester in the opening round of the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament (4 p.m.). Hamilton-Wenham and Danvers meet in the first tournament game with the winners meeting in Tuesday’s final and the losers meeting in the consolation round, also on Tuesday.
Rockport returns to the floor on Tuesday, January 4 at Lynnfield (6:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex boys basketball at a glance
Head coach: Tim St. Laurent (7th season)
Last year’s record: 7-4
Captains: A.J. Pallazola, Sr., G; Luke Smith, Sr., F; Patrick Cronin, Jr., F.
Key returning players: Cade Furse, Soph., G.
Strengths: The Hornets have a balanced offensive attack and play tough on the defensive end of the floor.
Concerns: Manchester Essex has a short bench at the moment
Coach’s Outlook: “It’s pretty cool the way the team has come together and established some balance early on without A.J. We really had to learn our identity in the early going with only a few varsity regulars returning and I think we’ve found it. We’re a tough team to play against for a full 32 minutes.”