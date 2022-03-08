The Manchester Essex defense would not relent in Tuesday’s Division 4 Second Round tilt at Cathedral.
The 12-seeded Hornets struggled mightily offensively in the fourth quarter against the athletic Panthers’ man-to-man defense. But the Hornets 2-3 zone was equally up to the task, making big stop after big stop down the stretch to hold on for a 47-44 win over the No. 5 seed on the road.
"We stuck to our game p.an, were were tough on the boards and we played great defense again," Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. "We just continued to grind all night and we got the stops when we needed them late."
With the win, Manchester Essex now advances to the Division 4 Quarterfinals at No. 4 Wahconah Regional, a Western Mass. school 120 miles away from Manchester Essex. Date and time for the Quarterfinal showdown are still TBA.
Manchester Essex (18-4) entered the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead in a game where baskets were tough to come by. The Hornets then went cold from the field, not scoring a point in the first four minutes of the final frame and relinquishing the lead briefly on an Anthony Coke three-point play.
They may have let a lead slip away, but the Hornets stayed the course and continued to execute the 2-3 zone to force Cathedral misses. Senior captain A.J. Pallazola scored five of his team’s six points in the final frame. His reverse layup put Manchester Essex up 43-39 with four minutes to go. His biggest bucket came with 1:40 left and trailing, 44-43. Pallazola (eight points) hit a shot in the lane and was fouled. His free throw made it 46-44 and the defense took care of the rest.
Brennan Twombly’s free throw made it 47-44 and the Hornets defense forced Cathedral to a desperation three-pointer after a lengthy possession for the final shot of the night and a Second Round win. While the 2-3 zone was dominant all night, the Hornets switched to man on the final possession and locked down the perimeter with a three-point lead.
"That may have been the only time we were in man all night and they executed when it mattered," St. Laurent said. "That shows the ability of this team, to play unbelievable defense all game and switch it up on a big possession."
Although Manchester Essex scored only six points in the final frame, it allowed only nine.
After falling behind, 10-5 early, Manchester Essex finished off the first quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 14-10 lead. There were four lead changes in the opening frame, but the Hornets would hold on to their edge at the end of the first until Cathedral battled back in the fourth.
The Hornets took a 28-21 lead into the half then a 41-35 lead into the fourth after an evenly played third quarter.
"I knew if we had a lead at the half we would be in good shape, and it would shock them," St. Laurent said.
Cade Furse led Manchester Essex with 14 points, Twombly had 10 points while Patrick Cronin had seven and a team-high eight rebounds. Wesley Odiase led Cathedral with 14 points, Coke had nine and Anthony Vick 10.
St. Laurent was also quick to credit the Manchester Essex fans, which took a fan bus into Boston and out-numbered the student section from the home team.
"They were the sixth man tonight for sure," St. Laurent said. "We have to thank every single one of them that rode that bus. They made it like a home court advantage for us and I think it really shocked (Cathedral)."