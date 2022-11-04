The Manchester Essex boys soccer team found itself in a sticky situation in Friday's Division 4 Preliminary Round match against Monmoy.
No. 28 Manchester Essex saw No. 37 Monmoy erase a two-goal halftime deficit to tie up the game in the second half and seize momentum. Instead of letting the Sharks run with that momentum, however, the Hornets showed some serious composure and tilted the field back in their favor, eventually scoring two more goals and holding off a late Sharks charge for a 4-3 win at Hyland Field.
"I'm really pleased with the way we responded, being up 2-0 then having them come back and tie it up," Manchester Essex head coach Rob Bilsbury said. "It's so easy to hang your head and start barking at one another in that situation but we did none of that. We just continued to grind and came away with the win."
With the win Manchester Essex now has a lengthy road trip on its hands as it will visit No. 5 Frontier Regional (10-4-3) in Deerfield on Sunday in the Round of 32 (1 p.m.).
The Hornets (7-9-3) looked to be in control at the half on a pair of goals from Sam Bothwell although the score did not tell the entire story as both teams traded quality scoring chances in an evenly played half territorially.
Bothwell opened the scoring in the opening minute taking a short pass on a corner kick from Becket Spencer and sliding it far post from the top right corner of the box for a 1-0 lead. Bothwell struck again in the 26th minute on a highlight reel play. The Hornets were awarded a free kick from just outside the top left corner of the box. Bothwell put a quick shot over the Monmoy wall and picked the top right corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.
"Sam was phenomenal for us, he's such a competitor," Bilsbury said. "That second goal was a snipe and I loved how he played it quick so the defense wasn't completely ready for it. He's such a talented and crafty player."
Monmoy came roaring back in the second half with Niko Vujosevic and Seamus St. Pierre scoring four minutes apart to tie the game.
Manchester Essex, however, regrouped and got back into its possession game, taking the lead back in the 63rd minute after Finn Lawler's free kick from midfield rattled around the box before Ernest Taylor finished for a 3-2 lead. The Hornets continued to control possession for the next 12 minutes when Spencer found the back of the net for a 4-2 edge with about five minutes to play.
The finish, however, ended up being a nail-biter as Monmoy scored just seconds later on a tally from Ryan Laramee. The Hornets then had a player hit with a red card in the waning minutes, forcing them to play with 10 men but they were able to turn away a few quality chances from Monmoy to preserve the 4-3 win.
"After going up 3-2 we played some of our best possession ball of the season and were able to add to the lead," Bilsbury said. "Then we really battened down the hatches on defense playing with 10 guys in the final minutes. It was a great win over a talented and physical team."