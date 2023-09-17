The Manchester Essex football team fell short to a physical Rockland High squad on Friday night, dropping a 33-16 decision on the road.
The Hornets, now 1-1 on the season, knew the Bulldogs were going to be tough competitors for a game outside of the Cape Ann League after their latest season brought them all the way to the Division 6 state Final Four last fall.
Head coach for the Hornets, Josiah Grimes, commends the Bulldogs for their game.
"It was a pretty good matchup and a back-and-forth game until the final touchdown late in the fourth to seal it for Rockland," said Grimes. "Extremely well-coached and tough up front; they are going to give teams problems this year for sure."
With the Bulldogs leading the Hornets 19-0 in the first quarter, Kevin McKenna gave the Hornets their first touchdown with a 26-yard run towards the end zone. Stephen Martin came in to help his team out, giving them the two-point conversion to make the score 19-8.
As a player to keep an eye out for this game, Quinn Brady made sure we were watching as he gave the Hornets their second and final touchdown of the evening in the third quarter when he caught a 13-yard pass from quarterback Zach Hurd.
Continuing their pass streak, Hurd connected with Brady to give their team another two-point conversion bringing the score to 19-16. But the Hornets were unable to muster up any more points after that.
Seniors Martin and Brady played strong on both sides of the ball while junior Cian Brennock and sophomore Walker Leo played great on the defensive line all day against a good and tough Rockland offensive line.
"Our Hornets played tough throughout the game and showed lots of guts clawing back to 16-19 in the third quarter. Zach Hurd led the way with his arm and his feet on the 13-play, 70-yard drive to get us back into the game," said Grimes.
The Hornets will continue their season this Friday with their home opener on their new turf against Greater Lowell Tech at 6:30 P.M.
Manchester Essex 16, Rockland 33
at Rockland Stadium, Rockland
Manchester Essex (1-1);8;0;8;0;16
Rockland (2-0);19;0;0;14;33
Scoring Summary
R- Joe Earner 74 run (Jacob Comman kick)
R- Joe Earner 12 run (kick failed)
ME- Kevin McKenna 26 run (Stephen Martin run)
R- Jordan DePina 72 run (kick failed)
ME- Quinn Brady from Zach Hurd 13 pass (Quinn Brady pass from Zach Hurd)
R- Jordan DePina 5 run (Jacob Comman Kick)
R- Jordan DePina 75 run (Jacob Comman kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Manchester Essex — Stephen Martin 11-57, Zach Hurd 14-33, Kevin McKenna 4-31, Quinn Brady 6-26, Gabe Magee 3-(-1), Cian Brennock 1-(-11).
Passing: Manchester Essex — Zach Hurd 6-11-51-1-0
Receiving: Manchester Essex — Quinn Brady 3-22, Stephen Martin 1-13, Beckett Walker 1-11, Gabe Magee 1-5.