The Manchester Essex girls had big seasons on the soccer pitch, basketball court and the lacrosse field during the 2022-23 seasons. All three of those teams had one thing in common; Mercedes O’Neil played a big role and was one of the team’s top performers.
With elite athleticism and the ability to play a two-way game in all three seasons, O’Neil’s prowess in every sport she competes in makes her the Gloucester Daily Times Female Athlete of the Year for MERHS.
The most striking attribute to O’Neil’s game across all sports is her ability to chip in on the offensive and defensive sides of the field.
That versatile game was on display during the spring season where she helped lead the lacrosse team to a second straight berth in the Division 4 State Final Four. O’Neil was among the team’s leading scorers en route to a second straight First Team All CAL season, she was also nominated for the Eastern Mass. Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association’s All-Star team.
O’Neil found ways to score goals despite receiving a ton of extra attention from the opposing defense. A blistering shot from distance and a quick first step kept defenses guessing and she was also an expert at drawing fouls to earn free position plays. The junior midfielder was also a standout both in zone and man-to-man looks on the defensive end. In crunch time, the Hornets had a knack for looking O’Neil’s way and she frequently delivered big plays offensively and defensively.
“She had the weight of her team on her back this season,” Manchester Essex girls lacrosse coach Nan Gorton said. “Everyone can see how good she is and sometimes she is officiated tougher because of that talent. But when things get tough she is at her best and it’s always great to see a player of her caliber work so hard at the little things to improve her game. She is a humble player who may not be loud in volume, but she is loud in presence.”
O’Neil was also a first team All CAL selection on the soccer pitch last fall, once again turning in a valuable two-way game from the midfield position. She has great field vision to set up teammates but also the speed and power to make plays on her own when the situation calls for it. O’Neil is also a valuable defender that logs huge minutes against tough competition in the CAL, which is an incredibly deep girls soccer conference.
That versatile skill set also came into play in the winter during basketball season. The Hornets were one of the most unique squads in the area, relying on as many as 10 players to share the wealth equally. O’Neil was a jack of all trades player that could do whatever the team asked of her on any given night. She could take over the offense if the situation called for it, scoring just over seven points per game, which was among the team leaders. She could also play a facilitator role and open up looks for teammates while defending both the paint and the perimeter on the defensive end of the floor.
“Mechi is a true competitor,” Manchester Essex lacrosse coach Lauren Dubois said. “She never backs down from challenges and her toughness and versatility were a huge part of our success this winter. She had to be a guard, forward and center for us at times.”
O’Neil is one of the area’s most well balanced athletes that shows off those unique skills in all three high school sports seasons.