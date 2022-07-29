For a one-sport athlete to be named Athlete of the Year for their school, that one sport better be an extra special season. For Manchester Essex swimmer Shea Furse, her 2021-22 season was a special one to say the least.
Furse, a senior who is headed to the University of Georgia to swim next school year, not only became the first Manchester Essex swimmer to take home an individual State Championship, she broke State Meet records on her way to those wins. Furse’s ability to take her skills to the next level and establish herself as not only one of the best swimmers in the state, but the country, makes her Manchester Essex’s Female Athlete of the Year.
While swimming is the only sport she competes in, her commitment to that sport is year round and a big reason why she has built such a resume in the pool.
“Part of why she’s had so much success is her dedication to the sport,” Manchester Essex swim coach Caitlin Eramo said. “She’s a very self motivated person and is always practicing, even on her own outside of practice.”
Furse was the Cape Ann League Swimmer of the Year this winter with her two best events being the 200 and 500 freestyle although she competed in several other events to help the Hornets to a successful dual meet campaign.
She followed up an undefeated dual meet season with an even more impressive postseason. Furse won North Sectional championship in both the 200 and 500 freestyle, finishing with a North Sectional Meet record time of 1:50.15 and 4:55.79 respectively.
If that weren’t impressive enough, Furse again turned in a record-setting performance at the Division 2 State Meet, taking gold in the 200 and 500 freestyle. She set a pair of Division 2 State Meet records en route to victory with a time of 1:48.90 in the 200 and 4:54.03 in the 500.
The only thing holding Furse back this season were MIAA rules, which state that swimmers can only compete in as many as two events in state and sectional meets. While the 200 and 500 freestyle are her best, she is also a standout in several other events, which he had the potential to win a state title in according to her coach.
“She turned in a state qualifying time in every event she competed in, she just had to choose her two best in the state meets,” Eramo said. “That’s the cool thing about her. She broke those records but if she could have competed in more events I truly believe that she could have been a state champ in those events too.”
The accolades continue to roll in for Furse even after the school year has come to an end. Recently she was named an All American in both of her signature events by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association. That makes her the first Hornets swimmer to earn All American honors to go along with being the program’s first even individual state champion.
To top it all off, Furse is also a leader to her teammates and is quick to share her expertise with swimmers that are new to the sport.
“She helped motivate the rest of the team and built up a lot of our swimmers, especially the ones newer to the sport,” Eramo said. “The dedication she puts in to her own success rubs off on her teammates. She’s a pleasure to work with.”